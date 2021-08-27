Don't Cry Because Summer Is Ending, Smile Because These Labor Day Beauty Sales Are So Good

There once was a time when taking part in sales meant you had to actually leave your home and travel to a store, potentially fending off fellow shoppers to snag what’s left of the limited stock. With the blessed invention that is the internet, it is now common practice to online shop from the comfort of your couch, which is especially convenient when the late-summer heat has become so blistering that completing almost any task feels impossible. Plus, it seems the savings only get bigger and better every year — and the upcoming 2021 Labor Day beauty sales are proving to be no exception.

Surely more brands will announce sales as Labor Day creeps closer, but the current roster is thrilling, to say the least. With deals on luxury skin care, brand new makeup launches, and sun protection essentials from legacy beauty names, and innovative new brands, these sales make the holiday weekend so much better — in addition to sunny weather and beach days of course.

Fill up on your favorite hyaluronic acid moisturizer or add a new blush to your makeup vanity — and while you’re at it, throw in a perfect-for-fall fragrance; these sales are so good, you actually afford to treat yourself.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best beauty sales to shop this year, so run don’t walk — well, virtually.

KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian’s makeup line might be on a hiatus, but her fragrances are going strong — with a new “Essential Nudes” collection dropping very soon. From September 2 through September 6, you can enjoy 25% off the entire site.

Beauty Blender

The beauty brand known for their iconic makeup sponges just launched cream blushes — right on time for their Labor Day sale, which is on from September 3 through September 6. Just use code CLEAN30 for 30% off sitewide.

Peter Thomas Roth

Starting on September 1, Peter Thomas Roth is offering 30 to 75% off of select super and mega-size products when you use the code SUPER. The sale ends on September 6.

Acaderma

There’s no better time to stock up. Acaderma is hosting a buy one get one free event from August 31 to September 6 — and no product is excluded.

Freck Beauty

This Labor Day, you can swipe Freck Beauty’s skincare (and skincare bundles) for 20% off. The event begins September 3 and ends September 6.

Bathing Culture

From September 3 to September 6, use code RELAX15 to enjoy 15% off of everything at Bathing Culture, including their cult-favorite body wash that comes in refillable glass.

Elizabeth Arden

It’s not exactly a sale, but Elizabeth Arden’s Labor Day Event is one you don’t want to miss. From August 30 to September 7, receive a free six-piece gift when you spend $75, and a free Superstart Skin Renewal Booster when you spend $95.

Vacation

Summer might be ending, but that doesn’t mean you should start skimping on SPF. Get 15% off sitewide when you shop at Vacation from September 3 to September 6.

Bodyography

Explore Bodyography’s collection of makeup and skin care and get 25% off sitewide from September 5 to September 6.

Soko Glam

Beginning on September 1, everything on Korean beauty retailer Soko Glam is 20% off — including Saturday Skin’s brand new carrot and niacinamide moisturizer. Use the code SELFACARE20 at checkout through September 7.

IGK

Buy one, get one half off when you shop the hairdresser-founded brand — use the code BYEBYEBYE from September 3 to September 6 to stock up on all your hair care favorites.

Ròen

You can save 25% sitewide on Ròen Beauty using the code ROENLABORDAY. It all starts on September 3 and ends September 6 — a somewhat small window, so act fast!

The Feelist

When you shop The Feelist from September 3 through September 6, you can get 25% off orders over $100 (excluding sets). Use the code LABORDAY25 at checkout for some serious savings.

Retrouvé

This cruelty-free, beauty industry-favorite skin care brand is coming through with the savings for Labor Day. From September 3 to September 7, you can shop the entire site with 20% off all orders — what a treat.