By now you know the drill — wearing SPF daily is a must, no matter the season or weather. But nothing is more frustrating than doing your sun protective duty and then applying foundation and concealer, only to have it pill. Luckily, there are plenty of sunscreens that can help create a smooth canvas under makeup.

“What makes sunscreen work well under makeup is picking one that is formulated for use on your face — not one formulated for the body,” says Ron Robinson, cosmetic chemist and founder of the skin care brand BeautyStat. “Look for sunscreens that work well with your skin type and one that matches the finish you are trying to achieve with your makeup, i.e. natural, dewy, or matte. Note that most mineral sunscreens tend to be more matte and chemical sunscreens tend to be more glowy.”

Avoiding pilling isn’t just about the formula — it’s also about proper skin prep. “To prevent pilling, make sure that your skin is clean and pat dry before applying sunscreen,” Robinson says. “If you are applying sunscreen over makeup, make sure that your moisturizer is fully absorbed (i.e. wait a few minutes) before applying your sunscreen.”

Don’t forget that lips need protection, too. “My favorite sunscreen is our new BeautyStat C Lip Serum,” Robinson says. “It provides mineral sunscreen SPF30 broad spectrum protection for the sensitive and delicate lip area. It comes in two tints (Baby Pink and Neutral Peach), but you can easily layer your favorite lip color over it.”

Keep your skin safe and your makeup smooth with these SPFs that work well under makeup.

Ranavat Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ $65 See On Ranavat Brighten up your complexion with this daily SPF designed to minimize dark spots and fine lines with saffron and 20 adaptogens rich in antioxidants. The lightweight formula taps zinc oxide for protection and is spiked with squalane to hydrate and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.

Youth To The People Youthscreen SPF 60 $30 See On Youth To The People It took six years of testing before Youth To The People released their first SPF. Clinically proven to prevent premature aging, safeguard skin from pollutants, and strengthen the skin barrier, it keeps skin moisturized for up to 24 hours and leaves a natural radiance behind. Safe for sensitive skin, it’s formulated with the brand’s signature superfood skin care ingredients, including kale, green tea extracts, dandelion root, vitamin E, jojoba, and bisabolol.

e.l.f. Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50 $14 See On e.l.f. Don’t like the feel of lotion? This sunscreen stick is the answer. A cinch to apply, it glides onto skin and can even be applied over makeup. The clear formula includes sunflower seed oil to hydrate and bisabol to soothe.

Lightsaver Triplesome Serum SPF 40 $55 See On Lightsaver Lightsaver’s proprietary Triplesome Repair Complex-3 is the hero ingredient here, featuring three liposome-encapsulated DNA repair enzymes that team up to help repair UV damage, lower oxidative stress, and prevent aging caused by the sun. Created and formulated by board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Kim, it protects skin from UVA and UVB rays with 15.7% zinc oxide, repairs the skin barrier with panthenol, calms with centella asiatica, and delivers antioxidants with green tea extract.

Ultra Violette Velvet Screen SPF 50 Blurring Mineral Sunscreen $36 See On Ultra Violette After making a splash around the world, Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette recently made its stateside debut. Doubling as a makeup primer, this mineral formula has a blurring effect and a matte finish, making it ideal for combination, oily, and acne-prone skin.

Tower 28 SOS FaceGuard Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $32 See On Tower 28 A dream come true for sensitive and acne-prone complexions, this fragrance-free mineral sunscreen has the triple threat of approval: The National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition, and National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance. It won’t sting eyes, even after a heavy sweat session. Boasting a creamy texture that isn’t greasy, it has ceramides, allantoin, and alpha bisabolol to soothe skin.

U Beauty Multimodal Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 25 $98 See On U Beauty Designed to serve as a makeup primer, this lightweight twofer has a blurring effect. It spotlights non-nano zinc oxide and is formulated with pongamia pinnata seed extract, golden seaweed, clary sage extract, and vitamin C for a more even-looking, brighter, and radiant complexion.

Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum $65 See On Bloomeffects On sticky summer days, this hydrating serum format is the perfect alternative to a heavier lotion. The mineral formula leaves skin truly glowing — not greasy — and also protects skin from pollution, free radicals, and blue light.

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Face Lotion SPF 50 $22 See On Supergoop! The latest facial sunscreen from Supergoop! is formulated for all skin types, even sensitive ones, since the lightweight lotion is fragrance-free. Easy to blend, it’s made with glycerin, rosemary, sunflower, and rice bran extracts to deliver 24 hours of moisture and nourish skin.