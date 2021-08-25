Ah, August. Though technically not the last month of summer, it always feels as though the season comes to an official end once September rolls around. Schools are back in session, beaches are growing sparse, and Starbucks has pumpkin back on the menu. Though the days of waterproof mascara and heavy-duty SPF might be numbered, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy summer beauty favorites. Plus, now is an excellent time to begin gearing up for fall and winter, and all the ways in which the change of seasons inevitably impacts your beauty choices.

You might be on the hunt for richly pigmented eyeshadows to experiment with this fall, or perhaps you want to swap your lightweight glosses for matte lipsticks. Cooler weather tends to equal parched skin, so stocking up on hydrating complexion essentials, and skin-loving priming products is probably in your best interest, too.

To help you get the most out of the last bits of sweet, sweet summer — while prepping for the fall ahead, discover the best new makeup products that launched in August 2021, including a jungle-inspired eyeshadow palette, a luxe velvet lipstick, and a full coverage concealer with a magic touch.

