The instant gratification that comes from peeking into your favorite celebrities' makeup bags is always made 10 times better when it features under-the-radar products. While it's impossible to say no to longstanding classics, experimenting never hurts, especially when its endorsed by a star you love. Recently, another perfect opportunity has arrived in the form of Freck's flash sale, which will let you test out beloved products for less from an up-and-coming brand, one that Emily Ratajkowski happens to include in her makeup routine.

Running from Monday, June 29 until Wednesday, July 1 (for 48 hours), the brand that's known for its innovative faux freckle product is taking 20 percent off all orders of $100 or more on its website to celebrate hitting 100K followers on Instagram. When you checkout, just be sure to use the code MADE20 to get your discount.

As exciting as sales are, they can be overwhelming — how do you not add everything to your cart? For Freck, the most noteworthy product on its roster is Freck OG — and the larger version Freck XL — a gel that allows you to create faux freckles on your skin. If you've already got adorable spots scattered on your face, you can simply enhance them a la Ratajkowski, who personally loves this product for drawing her freckles back on post-concealer.

While the faux freckle-making gel was Freck's road to cult status, the brand has since expanded its collection of products. For tinting your lips and cheeks, Cheekslime provides the perfect pinch of color thanks to its buildable, plant collagen-infused pigment; or choose from the 11 shades in the UFOMFG Pressed Pigment Palette to swipe on.

Aside from makeup, Freck also has a skincare line, featuring products with tongue-in-cheek names all derived from cacti. Its cactus clay mask, Foreclay, pulls out impurities and reduces redness, and its Rich Bitch moisturizer boosts hydration and improves your skin with its healthy dose of vitamins A, C, D, E, and omegas 6 and 9. To round out the line, you can lean on Freck's eye gel So Jelly, a cactus seed dry serum called Lil Prick, and Cactus Water, a lactic acid toner.

See some of Freck's most beloved products below to shop while the sale is happening.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.