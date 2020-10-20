There's something to be said for those who love nothing more than a good cleanser and moisturizer, but this notion of a simplified, streamlined skincare routine has gotten lost due to the product overload that's hit consumers in recent years. That said, The Feelist's Most Wanted Radiant Face Oil has entered the space, along with its small curation of products, to dispel the idea that extensive equals effective when it comes to your skincare routine.

The new oil ($98) is the first facial product to join the brand's modern line of body care, which currently includes just three other items: a salt soak; a body cream for your everyday, featuring 250 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD; and a thick body cream, which features twice the amount of CBD. The choice to expand to complexion formulas was a logical next step, but not necessarily by way of facial oil.

In fact, concentrated formulas like oils can be tricky things to formulate, especially considering the love/hate relationship people often have with them. There's a common misconception that oils can clog pores, exacerbate acne, or lead to oily skin. These commonly held beliefs were taken into consideration when developing The Feelist's latest addition, says brand founder Shea Marie to TZR in an email.

"In formulating our face oil, we chose oils that serve a multitude of different skin issues and are non-comedogenic, so they won’t clog your pores," she explains. "Some members of our team were reluctant as face oils don’t work well with every skin type, so we started working on it almost as an experiment." Now, lovingly referred to by The Feelist team as "The face oil for people who can’t use face oils," Most Wanted contains a blend of CBD and several different nourishing oils, including jojoba seed, marula, rosehip, and evening primrose.

Together, the blend helps to soothe, moisturize, clarify, and repair damage caused by a loss of collagen and free radicals. And then there's the 500 milligrams of broad spectrum CBD, which Marie says helps calm stressed skin and inflammation. "CBD is definitely a super botanical on its own, but if you put it in a base or oil blend that doesn’t support the same benefits and the overall microbiome of your face, you are not going to get the same results. Most Wanted is a blend of luxurious, high-performing oils that work together harmoniously."

The ideas for making this mixture came together courtesy of polls Marie created for followers on her social channels, "I received thousands of responses from my community, from teenagers with bad skin, to estheticians, beauty editors and dermatologists," she says. "From this information, we worked with our R&D team to formulate a blend of super hydrating and moisturizing oils that work for all skin types, including sensitive skin and acne-prone skin."

And thus, an oil was born, made to shrink your routine and work for anyone. Because of its noncomedogenic blend, you can use it on your face, as well as your hands, cuticles, neck or chest. It can be used to soothe irritation, moisturize skin, or add a dewy sheen to your face.

For Marie, Most Wanted stands in place of her moisturizer: "Any way I can simplify my life is so important — running two businesses doesn’t leave you with a lot of time to get ready," she says. "It has made me realize that sometimes, with your skin, less is more, and my skin has never felt clearer and more balanced."

If you've been apprehensive to introduce oil into your routine, check out The Feelist's newest launch, below.

