KKW Beauty Is Going On Hiatus — And Marking Down All Its Existing Product In The Meantime

Some sad news for KKW Beauty fans: The brand is closing its (virtual) doors. Yesterday, founder Kim Kardashian shared a statement via the KKW Beauty Instagram announcing that on August 1, the company will be “shutting down” the site — but don’t worry, it’ll be back. Kardashian stated that the brand plans to make some exciting changes and return better than ever — and in the meantime, you can enjoy a massive KKW Beauty sale.

“It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years,” Kardashian reminisced in her statement. She then teased that KKW Beauty plans to come back “with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

“I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," she continued. “In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

KKW Beauty launched in 2017 and in 2020, it was announced that beauty conglomerate Coty had purchased a 20% stake in the company in order to help the brand expand into other categories. It’s not yet clear when exactly KKW Beauty plans to return, but from now until midnight on August 1, everything on site is 20 to 75% off.

If you've always been curious about KKW Beauty, now’s the best time to give it a try; and if you’re a longtime fan, take this opportunity to stock up.

Here are some of TZR’s top recs if you’re shopping the sale — get ‘em while you can.

