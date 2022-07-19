Keke Palmer’s Instagram grid is as much a one-woman variety show as it is a personal social media page — and it seems like the multitalented Palmer wouldn’t have it any other way. Her feed is studded with knockout outfits and unreal beauty moments, but the Nope star is just as confident and content posting memes, TikToks, and quippy video clips as she is sharing budget-busting high-fashion photoshoots. But by mixing up her content, Palmer ensures it all stands out — but her red carpet looks might just be a cut above the rest. Keke Palmer’s jumbo box braids at the Nope premiere on July 18 just confirmed what everyone already thought: she’s always been among the more stylish celebrities, but 2022 is the year she’s leveraging her natural knack for aesthetics to become a full-fledged beauty icon.

Palmer’s a documented fan of experimenting and playing with all sorts of braid styles, from the smaller box braids she twisted into Y2K-ready space buns to the voluminous braided updo she wore to Pixar’s Lightyear premiere in London. But for her big Nope moment, Palmer said yes to several thick box braids cascading just past her leather-clad hips. The full, glossy braids fall on either side of her face, accenting Palmer’s sculpted cheeks, fluttery lashes, and a very delicate wash of lip-enhancing shine.

Celebrity hairstylist Ann Jones —Palmer’s longtime hair pro and friend — created the sleek, ultra-shiny braids for the evening, sharing a shot on Instagram Stories that shows how taut, neat, and symmetrical each squared-off section is. Meanwhile, makeup artist Jordana David (a fellow Palmer go-to) worked on the soft, lash-focused glam. While it wasn’t shared exactly what products went into the look, Palmer’s contoured bone structure and warmed-up cheeks are worth immediately recreating at home.

The star-studded Nope premiere is just part of Palmer’s jam-packed schedule — she’s headlining a whopping 10 high-profile projects this year alone, and that’s just what’s been announced so far. The good news for fans, though, is every commitment usually comes complete with interviews, magazine spreads, and a few more stellar red carpet appearances. Palmer is booked and busy, but she always has time to devise a show-stopping look.