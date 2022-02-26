Let These Celebrities Show You All The Ways To Wear Senegalese Twists

Protective hairstyles have the obvious benefit of maintaining the health and integrity of your natural strands, but they’re also an art form in themselves. Styles like box braids, cornrows, and twists, open up a world of possibilities when it comes to self-expression and styling. You’ve probably seen a fair amount of celebrities in Senegalese twist styles, putting their own spin on the look, sparking a ton of inspiration, and marking the look as one of the most versatile protective styles to try.

Senegalese twists, also known as rope twists, have become a particularly popular twist style, as they look so intricate and gorgeous but in reality, require minimal effort. Using a standard twist method, the hair is weaved from right to left until it overlaps, creating beautiful, rope-like twists that can then be styled in a variety of ways. The twists are also a great way to add length, as it’s easy to add extensions as you go.

From classic Senegalese twists to glamorous updos, the world’s biggest stars have shared countless ways to rock the protective style. Ahead, take a look through some of the best celebrity Senegalese twists, including A-listers Gabrielle Union, Ciara, and Kerry Washington, and prepare to bookmark them for your next salon visit — or DIY hair moment.

Lupita Nyong’o

Always one to bring the elegance, Lupita Nyong’o debuted these micro Senegalese twists styled into a swooping side pony at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala.

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actor looks positively ethereal in this Senegalese twist style, adorned with gold and silver accessories. The color of her hair also complements her skin tone perfectly, giving Washington a gorgeous glow.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

For the 2016 BET Awards, Gabrielle Union opted for small Senegalese twists with a dramatic side swoop, along with some beads for added pizzazz.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Issa Rae

For a 2021 feature in Mic magazine, writer and actor Issa Rae wore a variety of jumbo Senegalese twists styles, including a top knot and long pony.

Storm Reid

The Euphoria star never shies away from experimenting with new hairstyles, so it’s no surprise that she’s been spotted wearing Senegalese twists too. Here, she’s mixed in some blonde twists with brown for a summery spin on the look.

Ciara

Ciara’s hair evolution is anything but boring, and these jumbo long Senegalese twists are no exception. In addition to the XL twists themselves, the lengths goes past her waist, making for quite the dramatic look.

Amanda Gorman

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman wore an intricate twist updo when she graced the cover of Vogue in 2021. On Instagram, she shared some BTS shots, which gave fans a closer look at the style.