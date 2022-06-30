In the lead-up to the launch of Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand Rhode, the model’s Instagram feed was chock-full of barefaced selfies teasing her hydrating new products. Her simple, “clean girl” approach to beauty has become her signature, but the model is here to remind you that she still loves an ultra-glam moment. In a series of Instagram photos shared yesterday, Bieber is all dressed up in a structured pink minidress and gorgeous bed head hair that just might inspire you to take your summer hairstyles in an entirely new direction.

It’s not clear what exactly Bieber is up to in her seemingly Barbie-inspired getup, as her caption simply says she’s “having a little extra fun today.” To complement her pink Versace dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, the model has her light brown hair styled in messy waves and a deep side part, courtesy of hairstylist Mara Roszak.

“What dreams are made of,” Roszak wrote in her own Instagram post, where she also shared that she used Roz Hair’s Santa Lucia Styling Oil as the foundation of Bieber’s look. The oil, which features a blend of five nourishing plant oils, likely helped keep excess frizz at bay while still allowing the chic messiness of the style to come through.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the wavy style is that it goes against the current sleek hair trend — which Bieber herself frequently partakes in. Sleek, middle-part buns have long been a favorite of the star both on and off the red carpet (she recently wore a version of the style to the 2022 Met Gala).

While her makeup was still simple and fresh, Bieber’s look was certainly more elevated than her everyday vibe. Makeup artist Nina Park kept the model’s skin dewy and radiant (surely the result of Rhode skin care products), adding a soft rosy flush to her cheeks and lips. Her eyeshadow was very minimal with a bit of smokiness added to the outer corners and delicate, wispy lashes.

All in all, Bieber’s look is in line with her affinity for mixing fun and elegance, while also branching out when it comes to her usual hairstyles.

