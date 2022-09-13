Early aughts-inspired glam were definitely on the menu at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards last night. The red carpet saw a slew of nostalgic beauty trends such as mauve lipstick, monochromatic makeup, and braided hairstyles, proving that these looks are timeless and are sure to be around for the long haul. Regina Hall’s Y2K braided bob was one of the standout hairstyles of the night — and nearly went by unappreciated.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actor didn’t walk the red carpet, but Hall did get the opportunity to present the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (which went to Jean Smart for her role in Hacks, by the way). Standing on the Emmys stage, Hall stunned in a form-fitting baby blue and black dress with a corset bodice and long train detail. Her makeup, courtesy of Lewina David, featured shimmery baby blue eyeshadow that matched her gown as well as glowing skin, and a nude lip color. It seems like the frosty blue theme was a subtle nod to Y2K beauty, particularly because Hall’s hairstyle also resembled the trends of the decade. The star’s hair was center-parted and cut into a blunt, chin-length bob with baby braids throughout.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hairstylist Shornell McNeal was responsible for the nostalgic creation, and while she hasn’t yet shared how exactly she achieved the glamorous look, it’s pretty easy to recreate a similar braided style. Fellow celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kehlani have been obsessed with Y2K-inspired braids, incorporating them into a variety of hairstyles.

Face-framing braids have been particularly popular and help to seriously elevate any look, whether your strands are down around your shoulders or pulled back into a sleek bun. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Amanda Lee let TZR in on how she created Hailey Bieber’s dainty, face-framing braids.

“I braided tiny pieces at the front, and loosened them a bit so they looked more lived in,” Lee explained. “To keep the braid from coming apart and avoiding needing to use an elastic, I sprayed them with hairspray and lightly ran over the braid with my flat iron. I finished off the look with a little Oribe hairspray to set everything in place.”

It’s safe to assume that a similar process was involved when it came to Hall’s Emmys hairstyle, only McNeal placed several braids throughout the star’s hair rather than just two face-framing pieces — resulting in an even more dynamic and playful style that was perfect for the setting.