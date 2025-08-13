Fighting frizz truly becomes a battle in the summer — and sometimes it’s one you just can’t seem to win. But an anti-humidity spray just might be the best weapon in your war chest. “Humidity sprays are trending because they offer a fast, effective solution for smoother, sleeker hair, especially for those with textured or porous strands that tend to puff up or fall flat in the heat,” says Joseph Maine, celebrity hairstylist and global artistic director of Color Wow. “It can be a complete waste of time to style your hair during hot/humid months because the hair will quickly revert back to its natural state if there is moisture in the air.”

Summer feels hotter and longer these days, so nailing your hair care routine is even more crucial to having a good hair day. “With more extreme weather and a growing emphasis on long-lasting, low-maintenance hair, people are finally realizing the impact that humidity has on frizz and style longevity,” Maine says.

To ace application for humidity sprays, always follow the instructions on the bottle. But in general, Maine recommends starting with freshly washed, towel-dried hair. Apply liberally and evenly to damp hair, section by section. “Don’t be shy; full saturation is key,” he says. “Comb through to distribute.” If the product is heat-activated, he suggests blow-drying using tension (a brush is ideal) and heat.

Try these humidity sprays to keep frizz under control.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 See On Color Wow “Most humidity sprays sit on the surface of the hair and provide temporary smoothing, but Color Wow’s Dream Coat is different and the only one that truly repels humidity in my opinion,” Maine says. “It uses a heat-activated polymer technology that compresses and seals each strand with an invisible, waterproof barrier. It doesn’t just coat the hair, it literally repels moisture from the outside, preventing it from entering the hair shaft and causing frizz. Think of it like a raincoat for your hair. It’s lightweight, water-based and non-greasy, and lasts through three to four shampoos, which is unheard of for a humidity-blocker.”

KMS Hair Stay Anti-Humidity Seal Spray $23 See On Walmart Protecting hair from humidity and frizz for up to 72 hours, this does double duty as a weightless shine spray. Simply spritz it into hair as the final step in your routine and it will seal your style in. Bonus: It has a floral tropical fragrance and is infused with pomegranate, an antioxidant that helps protect hair from UV damage caused by free radicals.

IGK Good Behavior Flexible Anti-Frizz Hairspray $34 See On IGK Quite the multitasker, this can be used as a heat styler thanks to its 450°F heat protection or applied as a finishing spray for a whopping four days of frizz control. Boasting a high shine finish with medium hold, the hairspray is impressively flexible. It’s formulated with avocado oil to smooth and moisturize, as well as spirulina protein to boost hair health and the brand’s Shine Seal Technology.

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray $8 See On CVS You’ll get 24 hours of sleekness courtesy of the super strong invisible shield that fights humidity and frizz while keeping hair flexible. It taps natural bamboo extract and wraps each strand of hair to create a barrier to keep hair smooth and sleek. The light fruity fragrance is the perfect finishing touch.

Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray $44 See On Oribe To ensure this spray would stand up to the most humid environment, Oribe tested it in Miami and its anti-humidity shield made the grade. The finishing spray works with all hair textures, from curls to blowouts, to keep styles intact. It has a light hold and can be misted on before styling to add texture.

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray $32 See On Moroccanoil Powered by the brand’s HydroResist Technology, this heat-activated spray coats hair in a conditioning veil that wards off humidity and other environmental stressors to keep the style in place for days. Infused with Moroccanoil’s signature antioxidant-packed argan oil, it also defends hair from frizz, static and flyaways, plus heat damage, leaving strands with a glassy sheen.

R+Co Anti-Humidity Moon Landing Spray $36 See On R+Co True to its name, this spray really is out of this world. Made to withstand the highest humidity, the lightweight aerosol tames frizz and flyaways, repels moistures, locks in style, and imparts hair with a satin finish. Tocopherol deeply conditions to add shine, panthenol hydrates, sea buckthorn oil improves overall hair health, and buriti oil calms and smooths damaged strands.

Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray $32 See On Amika Spritz this on pre-heat styler for 450°F heat protection that will help your style last longer by fighting humidity and frizz for over 24 hours. There are also UV filters to safeguard from the sun’s harmful rays. Sea buckthorn is its hero ingredient because the superfruit is loaded with vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and the fatty acid omega 7 to nourish the hair and scalp.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Milk Anti-Frizz Heat Protecting Spray $48 See On Kérastase Despite its lightweight texture, this milk is super strong when it comes to fighting the effects of humidity, keeping hair frizz free, smooth, and hydrated for up to four days. Doubling as a heat protectant, the smoothing spray is designed for frizz-prone hair and also detangles and makes blow-drying easier.