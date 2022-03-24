When it comes to summer manicures, the amount of nail inspiration is limitless. From minimalist and sheer to over-the-top colors and dotted nail art — anything goes in the sunshine. Traditionally, bright shades like pink, coral, red, yellow, and other mood-lifting hues take over during the warmer seasons, but there is an even wider range of gorgeous summer ‘22 nail color trends to choose from this year. “Bright, vivid shades are an instant pick-me-up and lighten your attitude almost instantly,” says Heather Reynosa, global education design director at OPI. This year, the experts are also seeing earth tones like sage green and poolside blue as big trends.

And while selecting the color is the most fun, proper cuticle care will make your manicure, whether at-home or in the salon, look even better. “Summer sunshine and long days at the beach, while amazing, can wreak havoc on a shiny clean manicure,” Mary Lennon, co-founder of Côte shares. To combat battered polish, the pro suggests applying a top coat on nails two to three days after to maintain the just-out-of-the-salon shine.

In case you can’t decide on the color or need a little inspo, TZR gathered seven of the most coveted nail polish color trends of the season, straight from celebrity nail artists. Whether you love an accent nail with elaborate art or a bright mani with one all-over polish, there is a nail color trend perfect for you. Plus, if you’re into a more DIY method, there are polish recommendations below to get the look at home, too.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Barbie Pink

Be the brightest one in the room with Barbie pink nails. Because the pigment is so rich, a little goes a long way. Meaning, you really only need one swipe of polish and a top coat to finish off your eye-catching mani.

Lemon Sorbet

Yellow, a color that will match the sunshine, often ends up looking chalky on some complexions. Opt for a more flattering, buttery shade with a soft lemon sorbet. This color also looks great if you want to try a glittery top coat.

Lilac Dreams

According to Reynosa, the season is leaning hard into the Pantone color of the year (VeryPeri) described as “an evocative periwinkle shade with violet undertones.” For summer ‘22, lean into the lavender shades for a fresh take on the popular color.

Candy Apple

Like many of the current 2022 trends, the Y2K era has dipped into all categories of beauty, including nails. This hard candy apple color provides a much-needed dose of nostalgia for your summer mani. Make a statement in 2022 with this retro shade that looks great on short or long nails, and is a playful way to draw attention to your fingertips.

Milky Espresso

Clean cuticles and hydrated skin will remain a trend in 2022, says celebrity nail artist Deborah Lippmann. Update neat nails with a sheer nude to complement your skin tone. And since UV rays can change the color depending on pigment, the expert recommends you use a top coat with UV protection such as the Lippman’s High & Dry top coat.

Poolside Blue

Summer is a great time to relax. Set your mani to match whatever beach you find yourself at with poolside blue. The aqua shade can even be upgraded with a shimmer to mimic the glistening sun on the sea.

Tangerine

A sultry tangerine nail is the ideal shade to complement that seasonal glow (a faux one, of course). Try pairing it with a chic color block design for some added intrigue.