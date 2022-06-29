There’s no denying that Megan Fox is currently in her bombshell era. Let’s just say that, these days, whenever she decides to grace the public with her appearance she never half asses it. Just earlier this week she stepped out in New York City to debut her newly platinum pink hair. The actor was in town with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, to celebrate his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. “We decided to go pink because of the premiere....so we wanted to do something in this world. I think it’s a very nice color on her — it’s like a nude pink color,” says Dimitris Giannetos to TZR. The hair, he reveals, was actually a custom wig that the pro designed specifically for the event. In true Megan form the strands were styled down, but (as Giannetos notes) a little more tousled with “a lot of texture.”

In addition to her newly dyed locks, Fox also wore a two-toned mini dress by the designer Nensi Dojaka. The look, which was styled by Fox’s go to stylist, Maeve Reilly. It featured a keyhole cutout and a mix of hot pink and blush shades patched across the dress. Her strappy heels, of course, were also punch colored. Even her smokey eyes (courtesy of New York-based makeup artist Clarissa Luna) and bubblegum pink nails (courtesy of LA-based nail artist Brittney Boyce) tied into the monochromatic vibe. The vivid hues seemed to be the theme of the evening with the film’s star also donning the color. The Grammy award winner’s own locks were dyed a daring magenta, which coordinated with his long-sleeved pink and blue turtleneck.

And because one pink hair moment is not enough, just last night the actor showcased her icy hair once more. “@meganfox about to go rock out with her socks out. @machinegunkelly tonight at MSG,” reads Luna’s fresh caption. As seen in the post, Fox re-embraced the pink-on-pink theme with matching eye shadow and metallic skirt set.

Even though it’s technically a wig, there’s no denying that this platinum pink is really working for Fox — and may even spark a summer trend.