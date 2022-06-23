In case you missed it, Tessa Thompson is officially a redhead (at least for the time being that is). Just this past Tuesday evening, the actor stepped out for the premiere of Westworld season four and for the occasion, she was seen sporting some understated, but fiery, hair. The glimpse came first in a video that her hairstylist Lacy Redway posted to her Instagram. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Redway joins the star on the red carpet to quickly style Thompson’s hair into a perfectly placed low ponytail. “I added this last-minute ribbon detail to double as a choker and a hair accessory to complete and complement the look...it’s all in the details,” describes the pro in the post.

The risk taking didn’t stop there. In a series of photos posted to Thompson’s own Instagram the actor reveals that she’s wearing a crinkled golden gown by Interior NYC. The silky sheer number was a simple silhouette, with a boat neckline and long sleeves, that hugged her curves in all the right places — leaving little to the imagination. Together with the red hair it was a futuristic princess-like look that was right on theme to help promote the science-fiction HBO show.

In a follow-up post Redway delves deeper into the story behind Thompson’s recent hair transformation. “New Hair! Who Dis? You guys know we love to play! We went Red Hot for summer,” she writes. The recent post, a carousel of three photos, swipes to reveal an old snap of the actor as a child. “We took a photo of Tessa as a little girl (slide two) as our color reference, and Aura did not disappoint,” she describes. Aura Friedman is the celebrity hair colorist that actually painted Thompson’s hair the new shade.

“Then I gave Tessa a baby bang. More photos to come of how to style this haircut,” teases the pro. She also notes that Thompson’s next project is about to come out, “#THORloveandThunder premieres tonight! Stay tuned !!!” leaving viewers to wonder if Thompson’s next red carpet moment will be just as awe inspiring as this.