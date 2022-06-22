Celebrities trying workwear and office-inspired ensembles on for size isn’t exactly new — stars like Amal Clooney, Blake Lively, and Janelle Monáe have been experimenting with business formal pieces for years to excellent effect. Corporate-approved beauty, though, is a bit further behind. Typically thought of as restrained (albeit polished), nine to five-suitable hairstyles and makeup have a surprising capacity for chic sophistication — and versatility. This week, both Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross sported slick back buns equally appropriate for occupying that coveted corner office. But the two distinct and very different ways each star wore her bun (and the accessories and makeup paired with it) prove just how creative corporate aesthetics can really be.

On Instagram, Tracee Ellis Ross shared a series of photos in which she’s wearing a classic whimsical chignon. It’s full, glossy, fastened at the nape of her neck, and accented by bright yellow enamel hoops and an energizing hot pink lip shade, and they stand out even more thanks to the slicked-down gel finish throughout the rest of her hair. Ross’s low bun placement and playful incorporation of cheerful summer colors place her look on the creative end of the corporate spectrum — think CFO, creative director, editor-in-chief, or founder and owner of a best-selling hair care line.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber was spotted cruising around in a more buttoned-up take on the office bun. The newly-minted skin care mogul was seen on hairstylist Danielle Priano’s Instagram story (and later by the paparazzi) in a prim black turtleneck dress and a high-hoisted bun, totally slicked-backed save for the face-framing strands she allows to flow free around her jawline.

It’s no surprise that two beauty industry CEOs enjoy turning to an office-ready look. Ross’s Pattern and Bieber’s Rhode are two of the buzziest celebrity beauty brands out there, which means plenty of meetings, lab walkthroughs, and promotional events. Not only does a corporate bun keep hair up and away, but it adds an air of serious HBIC energy. Plus, businesslike fashion has never been so popular — just look at Taylor Swift’s recent pinstripe trouser set, Issa Rae’s sparkly sequined polo, Beyoncé’s blazer dress obsession, and half of everything Blake Lively has ever worn. It seems like everyone’s ready to get down to business, even in the summer.