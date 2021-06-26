These Celeb-Approved Drugstore Beauty Picks Are All Under $20

Stars — they’re (sometimes) just like everyone else. While most people can’t relate to the $10 million mansions, private jets, and seemingly endless vacations, there is one thing that unites everyone in Hollywood and beyond: drugstore beauty products. A-listers from every arena have raved about their celebrity favorite affordable beauty products in assorted interviews over the years, and in a way, the affordability just cements the recommendations. After all, if you’re a celebrity, you have access to absolutely everything — why wouldn’t you gravitate towards the best products, regardless of price point?

Whether you’re after a red carpet-caliber mascara, awards show-approved lashes, or hair so shiny it deserves a million Instagram followers, there’s a celeb-approved drugstore beauty pick for just about every category out there. From Meghan Markle’s go-to Maybelline mascara to the ruby red Cover Girl lipstick Taylor Swift can’t put down, ahead, the affordable must-haves celebrities keep in stock. Be sure to make a list for your next store run. These treasure will not disappoint.

Meghan Markle

She might be the Duchess of Sussex but Meghan Markle’s also the queen of high-low beauty product fusion. Nestled alongside the La Mer and YSL in her makeup bag are more than a few drugstore favorites you’re probably already familiar with. Markle’s gushed about the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, a $7 staple her makeup artist keeps in-kit at all times for the royal. The Duchess is also a longtime fan of Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion, a hydrating formula that uses Q10 and shea butter to nourish and tighten body skin.

Taylor Swift

At this point, Taylor Swift could probably give a TED Talk on red lipstick. She’s referenced the shade in a half-dozen hit songs and made the makeup synonymous with her brand for nearly a decade now. But while her love for luxury lipstick is well-documented (anyone else go out and buy NARS Dragon Girl when this picture dropped?), Swift’s shown plenty of love to its drugstore counterparts over the years. CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipsticks in shades Flame and Burn are two OG favorites of the Grammy winner and with very good reason.

Kerry Washington

If you see Kerry Washington in a stunning makeup look (in other words, every time you see her), chances are she’s wearing Neutrogena. The Scandal star has been the literal face of the brand for years now, and she’s nothing if not loyal to the line. Even her look for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award appearance in an actual swimming pool was Neutrogena, including the $9 waterproof Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara — judging by Washington’s streak-free face, it works like an absolute charm.

Lizzo

No one does flirtatious makeup like Lizzo, and she’d be the first to tell you that a cheeky look is nothing without some long, fluttery lashes to bat at every cute passerby. For this year’s Grammy Awards, at which the singer took home three trophies, makeup artist Alexx Mayo paired a full face of glowy Charlotte Tilbury products with an $8 pair of faux-mink falsies by KISS. They’re voluminous, fluffy, and eye-opening without overpowering Lizzo’s actual eyes. The overall effect is feminine, romantic, and dare I say good as hell.

Kim Kardashian

It comes as a refreshing surprise that the woman who put vampire facials and 4D neck lasers on the map can also appreciate some solid drugstore skin care with the rest of us. But Kardashian does more than just appreciate her affordable faves — she raves about them. On her now-defunct app, the reality star sang the praises of an RoC Retinol night cream formulated to erase fine lines, hyaluronic acid-packed eye cream from Neutrogena, and soothing Pond’s Cold Cream sheet masks for stressed skin days.

Blake Lively

She played high-flying heiress Serena Van der Woodsen in the OG Gossip Girl, but Blake Lively knows there’s plenty of beauty scores to be found outside of the Bergdorf’s basement. In a series of Instagram stories, the actress showed off a $15 CeraVe sunscreen and some Burt’s Bees lip balm (a recurring trend in this story, you’ll see) nestled between luxury picks from Dior, Shu Uemura, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Beyoncé

Life philosophy: if it’s good enough for Queen Bey, it’s more than good enough for me. That goes double for Beyoncé-approved drugstore finds — you know they’re great if she loves them. In the past, Beyoncé has gushed about her love for inexpensive lip products like Aquaphor and Smith’s Rosebud Salve, which she says she uses on everything. Plus, in a breakdown from her makeup artist, Sir John, it was revealed that she wore a near-full face of L’Oreal makeup for her iconic (and historic) Coachella performance.

Selena Gomez

Long before founding her Rare Beauty empire, Selena Gomez was — and still is — a fan of several popular drugstore products. In the past, she’s said how much she loves Olay skin care products, passed down by her mother and grandmother, and credits Bioré Pore Strips for helping clear out her pores. Plus, for her 2016 Oscar’s appearance, the multihyphenate star wore a glow-inducing BB cream by Burt’s Bees along with some of the brand’s signature lip balm.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling already occupies the role of America’s best friend so when she doles out some beauty advice, it’s wise to pay attention. In an in-depth interview covering her all-time beauty favorites, the writer-actress revealed she’s a longtime fan of Joy Razors and their accompanying shaving cream for a super smooth shave.

Hailey Bieber

She goes from blonde to brunette and back again so seamlessly, it’s kind of miraculous how healthy and shiny Hailey Bieber’s hair stays through constant changes for work — but fortunately for us all, no divine intervention is required for her shampoo commercial-ready hair. Bieber is a very vocal fan of It’s A 10 Leave-In Conditioner, a rich but never heavy spray-on formula that leaves hair combable, soft, and impossibly glossy.

Olivia Rodrigo

If there’s one thing teens know too well, even ultra-famous teens like Olivia Rodrigo, it’s where to find the best drugstore beauty. Rodrigo’s wise to quite a few affordable hacks, including a daily Olly Vitamin gummy for hair health. And by the looks of her own thick, reflective, waist-length hair, it sounds like this one to copy. The “Good 4 U” singer also shares that she’s a big fan of (no surprise here) Burt’s Bees lip balm.

Victoria Beckham

The word “posh” is inextricably tied to her identity now, but that doesn’t mean Victoria Beckham can’t appreciate a good affordable beauty moment. For keeping her mile-long legs in tip shape, she’s a loud and proud fan of Weleda Skin Food, which she mixes with coconut oil and slaters all over for maximum hydration. Based on how soft her and her famous husband’s skin always look, this might be a hack appreciated by the whole family.

