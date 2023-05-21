Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite face bronzers of the moment.

Ahh, summer. The sun-filled days, sticky nights, and the excitement of travel are just a few reasons to love the hottest period of the year. And with the unofficial start of the season just on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how to achieve a radiant glow. From dewy skin care routines to caramel hair colors and golden highlights, there is no denying the appreciation for the sun-kissed inspired looks summer brings. But when it comes to makeup, there’s one staple product that should be a part of every routine to instantly get those glowy vibes. Whether you prefer cream or powder formulas, face bronzers are the key to getting an effortless, natural look.

So while long, balmy summer days might inspire you to play with bold eyeshadow shades or pops of color on the lips, a sculpted bronzed complexion will tie your seasonal looks together. But with a sea of finishes and formulations, shopping for the perfect bronzer can be both a delight and chore. To help you narrow down your choices and find an option that suits your personal makeup style, TZR editors have compiled their favorite face bronzers. Read on to find one, or maybe two, new favorites for the warm months to come.

"When I travel, I like to keep my beauty items to a minimum, so I love a multifunctional palette like this one. It contains bronzer, blush, and highlighter, leaving me room to pack more skin care goodies like a hydrating face mask or my eczema cream. This bronzer is super easy to use for a makeup novice like myself and it blends into my skin seamlessly. The shade, too, doesn't make me look overly brown/discolored." — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor, TZR

"I tend to gravitate towards cream bronzers because I find they blend seamlessly and stay that way throughout the day – no matter how dry or sweaty my skin gets. This Chanel pot is one of my all-time favorites because it's so customizable – a tiny dab adds a subtle glow to my cheeks, while three dots leaves my skin so sun-kissed." — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty director, TZR

“As a long-time fan of NARS’ Laguna bronzers, this miniature size stays in my rotation and comes especially in handy when traveling. I can always count on it to add warmth and depth to my look, while keeping my face from looking too shiny or sweaty as the day goes on.” — Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

"I don't wear a ton of powdered bronzers, but I do like to give myself a natural glow ... emphasis on natural. I discovered these glow drops a while ago and keep them on hand as part of my regular beauty routine. I'll typically add a couple drops into my moisturizer or foundation for a touch of all-over warmth that gives me the look of a lazy day at the beach, sans UV rays." — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

"Saie's creamy face bronzer actually made me much more of a makeup minimalist. Before this came into my life, I was trying to juggle true, warming bronzer and cheekbone-excavating contour at the same time, both of which felt highly necessary for my skin tone and bone structure. But thanks to a super blendable, totally buildable formula (not to mention the chefs-kiss-perfect shade Tan Bronze), Sun Melt has replaced both. I use an itty-bitty amount through all the usual areas on a dense, angled brush, and it makes me look simultaneously sun-brushed and sculpted." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“I like a light touch when it comes to bronzers, and Gucci Westman’s Beauty Butter hits the right note with buildable pigmentation and how it settles smoothly onto my skin, without the layered, cakey effect. I use it in the winter and in the summer when I’m more tan, and the Coup de Soleil shade works flawlessly. It gives me a nice natural, healthy glow.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

"I'm really working on a pivot toward minimalist makeup, so I'm naturally all about the multitaskers. The sharp, tapered end on this intuitively-shaped LYS bronzer-contour hybrid quickly helps me define my cheekbones, nose, and jawline, but the warm, sunny shades add such a lifelike, bronzed effect at the same time. The best part, though, might be how blendable it is — so silky, it's unreal."— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“I've tried so many bronzers, but nothing beats the OG Benefit Hoola. It's the Goldilocks of bronzers because the undertone isn't too cool and isn't too warm -- it's just right. A quick sweep over my face instantly adds a touch of warmth with zero effort.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“When I first saw this bronzer on TikTok, I was mesmerized by how easily it blended and how glowy it looked. I was thrilled to discover that it wasn't just TikTok filters after buying and trying out the product myself. This bronzer is super light, blendable, and buildable — it gives me the best dewy, golden glow.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

“Whenever I want an out-of this world glow that’s reminiscent of a honeyed caramel, I reach for this convenient stick. Aptly named Brown Sugar Baby, it gives a shimmery look I adore during the summer. Plus it makes a great body bronzer when applied to shoulders and the décolletage area.” — Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR