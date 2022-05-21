TikTok Convinced Me To Buy This $10 Mascara & I'm Not Mad About It

TikTok is a new part of my job responsibilities as TZR’s social media editor. When the platform first started gaining popularity, I looked at it as a form of entertainment. I used the app for fashion and beauty inspiration and celebrity news. Once we realized TikTok could be used to reach new audiences for TZR, it was game on. In my quest to discover the kind of content TZR’s TikTok followers wanted to see, I fell into the endless trend cycle on the app. From songs to beauty products, TikTok trends seem to be everywhere you look on the app.

I try to be incredibly thoughtful when it comes to participating in trends. I don’t like being wasteful, so I don’t buy products that I know I won’t use consistently. But TikTok has completely changed the game when it comes to beauty product reviews. In 10 seconds, I can be introduced to a new hair, makeup, or skin care product, see it in use, and hear someone’s opinion on it. Rather than buying a product and hoping for the best, I can see how hundreds of people feel about it, good or bad. TikTok is honestly more helpful for me than product reviews on a brand’s website.

If you’re new to TikTok, sorting through notable trends can be exhausting, so allow me to do it for you. Ahead, find my edit of trending TikTok beauty products that are actually worth it. And while you’re at it, give @thezoereport a follow!

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

Glowing skin is trending for summer, and Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter is helping TikTok’s beauty lovers achieve it. The product can be used as a tinted primer, underneath foundation, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter. No matter how you choose to apply, this product will give you the dewiest skin you’ve ever seen.

Colourpop Eyeshadow

During the Grammys, I found myself ogling at Lil Nas X’s inner corner eyeshadow, and I just knew TikTok would put their own spin on it. Creator @naezrah kicked off the trend with a more exaggerated version of Lil Nas X’s eyelighter, and I was immediately obsessed. Colourpop’s On Cloud Blue palette is perfect for recreating this look with its many bright blue shades. I’ve found Colourpop’s eyeshadow to be super saturated which makes trying this trend super easy.

Jones Road Beauty What The Foundation

Beauty icon Bobbi Brown created brand Jones Road Beauty to bridge the gap between clean formulation and high-quality makeup. The brand’s tinted moisture balm, What The Foundation, has recently gone viral on TikTok, and I’ve been influenced. The product is meant to be used in small amounts to even your complexion and nourish your skin, and the balmy consistency leaves the skin dewy and hydrated. It’s been sitting in my cart since it went viral, and I think I’m about to push “purchase.”

ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush

As a lover of the fluffy hair trend, I was immediately intrigued by ghd’s Volumizing Hot Brush. The brush smooths flyaways while allowing you to create voluminous curls. I caved and got this hot tool, and I love using it to flip my ends in different directions to mimic a fresh blowout. It also allows you to create volume around your roots, which helps you achieve the fluffy look.

Tigi Hair Wax Stick

A slicked bun is my favorite solution to second-day hair. No matter how many products I use, though, I feel like I can never fully tame my flyaways. Enter Tigi’s hair wax stick, TikTok’s solution to pesky hairs. At only $10, this product was a quick purchase for me.

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

I’m a longtime fan of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Like, I’m obsessed. No matter how minimal my makeup routine is on any given day, I always apply this blush as it gives your cheeks the perfect flush. TikTok’s latest beauty obsession is adding a bit of blush on your nose to mimic a sunkissed look without any actual skin damage. Rare Beauty’s blush is super blendable, making this an easy look to recreate.

Supergoop! Glowscreen

Speaking of looking sunkissed without skin damage, insert Supergoop! Glowscreen. This SPF is a TikTok favorite for the rich glow it leaves on your face all day. In my routine, this product has replaced foundation most days as the tint is super sheer so it gives you that no-makeup makeup look. I’ve been trying to get into a better habit about applying sunscreen every day, and this formula makes me excited to use an SPF.

Blue Mascara

I LOVE mascara. I think it’s the perfect finishing touch on any beauty look. Mascara would be my desert island makeup product, I love it that much. A recent TikTok trend that’s caught my eye is the blue mascara look, which in particular makes brown eyes pop. Regardless of your eye color, though, this is a great way to elevate any makeup look in a subtle way.