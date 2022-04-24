Each month seems to be coming quicker than the last, but with new skin care launches rolling out every 30 days, you can hardly be mad. It’s April, which means winter has come and gone (mostly), and your skin care routine should reflect that (read: less of the super heavy creams). The best new skin care products of April 2022 are all about renewing and refreshing. As the days grow longer, one popular product that’s particularly top of mind is SPF and Malin + Goetz's latest offering (a current editor favorite) is a great place to start for a sunscreen restock. You’ll also see a variety of serums starting to pop up — everything from Exponent’s self activated formula to Kat Burki’s primer-serum hybrid.

This month there seems to be a new launch in pretty much every category. Across the board, popular ingredients like niacinamide (which tightens pores and improves uneven skin tone) and hyaluronic acid (everyone's favorite hydrator) seem to be making the rounds. If you haven’t already done a sweep of spring cleaning, this is your sign to clear out the old and make room for the new. Trust: You’re going to want to find a place on your shelf for a few of these new spring launches.

To shop the best new skin care products of April 2022, keep scrolling.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

April 2022’s Best SPFs

April 2022’s Best Hand Cream

April 2022’s Best Serums

April 2022’s Best Primer

April 2022’s Best Face Mask

April 2022’s Best Face Creams

April 2022’s Best Face Scrub

April 2022’s Best Eye Cream

April 2022’s Best Lip Balms

April 2022’s Best Body Lotion