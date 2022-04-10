This $20 Sunscreen Leaves My Skin Looking Like I Just Got A Facial

Summer is just a few tantalizingly close weeks away, which means trips to the beach and lazy afternoons at the park are on the horizon. But with the days already getting longer and the amount of sunlight (finally) increasing, that means it’s the perfect time to take stock of your face sunscreens and see what’s serving you, what’s expired, and what new formulas you’d like to add to your skin care lineup.

Finding a face sunblock that feels not only comfortable on the skin but also doesn’t pill under makeup, doesn’t leave a white cast — if it’s a mineral formula made with zinc — and doesn’t irritate your complexion can seem almost impossible (there are a *lot* of options out there). That’s why team TZR is more than willing to share what SPFs they’re loving year-round, but especially as the weather warms up across the country. Remember — using a daily sunscreen is the best way to prevent sun damage and minimize signs of premature aging like dark spots, fine lines, and uneven skin texture. Consider it the ultimate anti-aging product in your beauty arsenal.

From cult-favorite classics to buzzy new releases, these are the 18 face sunscreens we’re applying (Every. Single. Day.) until the bottles run dry.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Annie Blay, Associate Beauty News Editor

Annie Blay

Amanda Ross, Beauty News Writer

Amanda Ross

Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor

Hannah Baxter

Kathy Lee, Editor-In-Chief

Kathy Lee

Taylor Jean Stephan, Beauty News Writer

Taylor Jean Stephan

Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director, BDG

Faith Xue

Angela Melero, Executive Editor