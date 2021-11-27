It seems like celebrities are dropping beauty brands left and right these days, and I’m game to try them all. Among the most recent, Harry Styles’ brand, Pleasing, and Ariana Grande’s brand, r.e.m. beauty. Even though Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has been on the market since September 2020, I’ve only tried the products in recent months, and I’m kicking myself for not checking it out sooner, especially the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Since the start working from home, I’ve found myself gravitating towards cream and liquid makeup products over powder, like blush, contour, highlighter, etc. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has removed my face mask to reveal that the bottom half of my face makeup has come off with it. I’ve found that cream and liquid products have a higher probability of staying on my face, no matter how long I’m wearing a mask.

After testing the new formula, I instantly fell in love with Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush because of its consistency, long wear-time, and pigmentation. When it comes to cream blush, other products I’ve tried have been too light or difficult to blend. I typically apply this blush right after my concealer, tapping it around my cheeks with my fingers, then I use a makeup sponge to soften around the edges. Once blended, the product doesn’t feel at all sticky or heavy — it almost feels soft like a powder would, but it stays on my cheeks all day, or night, long.

Blush didn’t become part of my makeup routine until very recently. I always liked to keep my makeup super simple, using as few products as possible. Once I started using blush, though, I was hooked. A good blush, highlighter, and bronzer trio keeps my face looking glowy all year round. Over the summer, I put a little blush on my nose to give myself a sunkissed look. In colder months, blush helps brighten up my cheeks and give my face more dimension. Now, I can’t imagine a makeup routine without using blush.

Rare Beauty currently offers eight shades of their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Since I’m super indecisive, I opted for the blush trio which includes three mini tubes with the shades ‘Bliss’, ‘Hope’, and ‘Peace’ (which, BTW, makes a great holiday gift!). Each shade is very pigmented, so a little goes a long way. If you’re worried about going overboard and ruining your makeup, have no fear! This blush is super forgiving, so when I feel like I’ve used too much, I spend a little extra time with my makeup sponge, blending it out.

The real pièce de résistance of this product is the price. One tube goes for $20, while the trio of mini tubes comes to $25. Since you only need a little bit of product to make a big impact, the tube lasts a long time. While you can’t judge a product just from its packaging, it doesn’t hurt. The tubes are super sleek, with a metallic, easy-to-grip handle. The doe foot applicator looks similar to that of a lip gloss, making application simple and mess-free.

Ahead, shop Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, along with a few other celebrity-founded beauty products I’ve been loving.

