In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, a few members of our beauty team are putting Charlotte Tilbury’s new Airbrush Beautiful Skin Foundation to the test.

Among the list of cult-favorite foundations that everyone has in their arsenal, Charlotte Tilbury is definitely top two. The Airbrush Flawless Foundation seems to be trending on TikTok at least once a month and is beloved by celebrity makeup artists and beauty influencers alike. Now the brand is back with another foundation, adding on to its existing complexion line up which comprises a full coverage foundation, light coverage foundation, and now the newest medium coverage foundation. The new Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation combines perfecting coverage, instant glow, and long-term skin care benefits to improve the look of skin with each wear.

The Beautiful Skin Foundation itself comes in a chic gold-hued tube with the color of each shade (30 in total) on the packaging. The shades range from 1 being the lightest to 17 being the darkest, with options for warm, neutral, and cool undertones in each shade. According to the brand, the formula is filled with active ingredients to brighten, hydrate, and smooth, using hyaluronic acid to flood the skin with moisture, coconut extract to strengthen the skin barrier, bix activ to balance the skin’s natural oils and visibly reduce the appearance of pores, and rose complex to illuminate the complexion by targeting signs of stress such as dark circles and dullness.

A new launch from Charlotte Tilbury is already exciting as it is, but to really up the ante, the brand recruited the faces of Jourdan Dunn, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Moss to model the foundation in celebration of the launch — and if it’s supermodel approved, it’s got to be good.

But what do the industry experts say? A few of TZR’s resident beauty editors put the new Charlotte Tilbury foundation to the test — keep reading for their honest review.

Annie Blay, Associate Beauty News Editor

Shade: 15 neutral

Annie Blay

The Shade Match

The shade match was *chefs kiss*. I have uneven skin tone so it’s always hard for me to find a foundation that matches my skin perfectly — I usually have to use two shades to even out the difference. I was pleasantly surprised at how precise the match is — it even blended seamlessly into my neck and I didn’t have to apply foundation below my jaw which I detest (it always stains my clothes).

The Foundation In Action

I’m a sucker for a foundation that feels satisfying to apply and I really liked the consistency and coverage of this foundation — it was a step above the coverage that a skin tint gives, with that your-skin-but-better finish. I found it really easy to blend (with a brush) and it felt hydrating, but didn’t leave my oily skin with that dreaded shine. I wore the foundation for about six hours and for the most part it held up really well with no separating or pilling. It does transfer and left my mask very soiled which was the main downside for me.

Do You Absolutely Need It?

Honestly, yes. I never knew I needed a medium coverage foundation until now. I tend to toggle between skin tints for my “no makeup makeup” days and full coverage formulas for my more glammed up looks but this is the perfect middle ground, and it’s definitely going to be a staple in my makeup routine. It checks all my boxes for foundation from the perfect shade match to silky smooth application. I won’t be reaching for this on my va-va-voom glam nights as it just isn’t full coverage enough but for my more casual beats the Beautiful Skin foundation will definitely be the star of the routine.

Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director

Shade: 5 Neutral

Fauth Xue

How Does It Apply?

I used my fingers at first, which I usually prefer because of the dewier payoff — it was super easy to apply and I only needed the smallest amount. I did apply it with a flat, fluffy brush too, which made the finish a bit more matte. It applied evenly over my moisturizer, though it pretty much reflects the texture of whatever my skin looks like before applying — if I was super dewy before applying, the finish would be dewier, and if I was more matte, it would have a more matte finish. I would say the wear time is around six hours for me — I have a super oily t-zone, and when I applied it in the morning, I’d get a bit of shine by midday.

Does It Live Up To The Other Charlotte Tilbury Foundations?

I love Charlotte Tilbury's previous foundations, but usually prefer a lighter coverage sheer tint for every day versus a full-coverage formula like her Magic Foundation. This new foundation is just that — light and creamy, with just the right amount of coverage. I wear shade 5 Neutral and it gives me a second-skin finish. You can still see my pores, but overall my skin looks smoother and more even.

Amanda Ross, Beauty News Writer

Shade: 2 Neutral

Amanda Ross

The Shade Match

It was a surprisingly exact shade match for me, which is actually pretty rare — I have naturally dark features but very fair skin with a neutral undertone and find that so many fair shades often veer too yellow or too pink-vanilla.

The Application & Wear Time

With tube-like products like this one, I typically drag one super-thin line of foundation straight from the pump across each quadrant of my face and work it in from there. The first time I used this foundation, I worked it in slowly with a fluffy brush but found that it works much better with a barely-damp beauty sponge. The finish left behind is so juicy and hydrated, but long-lasting with great coverage. I don't wear foundation of any sort too often these days, but I've logged time with what feels like every foundation on the market over the years — and this one might convert me back into a regular wearer.

I know it's a cardinal beauty sin but one evening, I accidentally fell asleep on the couch in my makeup. The next day, not only did I not break out, but the foundation had barely budged at all. I was beyond impressed, especially considering how lightweight it feels. It feels as thin as a tinted moisturizer, covers all my spots, blends like a dream, and hangs on through the eight hours of late-night reruns I slept through.

How Does It Play With Other Products?

Overtop, I layered on my usuals for a full daytime face: cream bronzer, cream blush, and a dewy wash of highlighter before dotting some pressed powder in a few strategic places. Where powder and cream mixed, there was no muddying the way so many foundations do — the dream!

It plays well with other face products of all consistencies and doesn't turn orange from oxidation — a pale person’s nightmare. Plus, living downtown, I love the pollution protection built right into the formula.