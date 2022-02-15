The Standout Street Style Moments From NYFW Indicate A Return To Polished Beauty

It’s no secret that the street style at Fashion Week is just as much an indicator of emerging trends as the runway looks. In fact, the candid moments before or after the shows have become such a highly anticipated element of the proceedings that it’s essentially an event all on its own. Celebrities and industry folk pull out their best looks knowing that they might be photographed and included in a roundup just like this one. It’s not just about the fashion, though, beauty choices (like this year's sleek buns and French-inspired makeup) are a treasure trove of inspiration for the season to come.

At this year’s Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week, the street style moments point to a return to classic beauty looks. Long gone are the days of tousled, beachy waves and grunge-inspired makeup trends — in 2022, the “clean” look reigns supreme. This means lots of polished hairstyles, shoulder-length bobs, fresh skin, and classic red lips — essentially, beauty looks that are put together but not over-the-top. Ahead, get a peek at a few of the oh-so-polished beauty trends that have been dominating the 2022 New York Fashion Week street style scene.

Sleek Buns

Nothing says chic quite like a slicked-back bun. Riverdale actor Madelaine Petsch fully leaned into the clean girl aesthetic at the Tory Burch runway show with her signature red locks in a sleek bun as well as dewy skin and dainty gold jewelry.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

This guest at Khaite also paired a sleek bun with gold jewelry.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Long Braids

Long braids are having a moment, particularly behind the scenes of the Khaite runway show. Several guests (including The Cut’s editor-in-chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner) wore waist-length braids, further proving that the extra-long hair trend is still going strong.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Red Lipstick

Red lipstick is always in style, but the bold lip look has appeared in record numbers at this year’s New York Fashion Week. This guest arriving at Carolina Herrera paired her red lipstick with a sleek bob for the ultimate French-girl vibe.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Backstage at Markarian, blogger Achieng Agutu looks powerful yet elegant in a red lip and matching overcoat.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shoulder-Length Bobs

Bob haircuts have become a pillar of cool-girl style lately, so it’s no surprise they’ve popped up at Fashion Week. At Christian Siriano, Katie Holmes’ soft, wavy bob once again proved that she’s the queen of looking effortlessly chic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A guest at the Carolina Herrera runway show also added a soft wave to her shoulder-length bob, giving it just enough bounce and movement

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re not a fashion hound, the sleek hair and understated makeup look is universally flattering and easily achievable (even if you don’t have a glam squad). Fashion week might be coming to a close, but there's plenty more of beauty inspiration on the way as springtime nears.