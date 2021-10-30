TikTok Convinced Me To Buy This Color-Correcting Treatment & I’m So Glad I Did

I am someone who could be described as rather impressionable. My Instagram newsfeed is littered with posts from accounts like @dakotajohnsonscloset, I tend to think whoever spoke last won the argument, and my favorite book of all time is whichever one I’m reading right now. All of that is to say, I’m kind of TikTok’s target audience here. Every evening when I settle into bed with a cannabis gummy, it’s time to queue the app up and see what sort of beauty techniques I will absolutely be attempting that week, often with the assistance of makeup and skin care products TikTok also convinced me to buy. Since downloading the app in April last year (there truly was nothing else to do except scroll the FYP and dye my hair pink), I’d estimate I’ve tried out around two dozen products recommended by TikTok videos — but less than half of those have earned a permanent place in my routines.

To help my fellow impulse shoppers make sense of what’s actually worth purchasing, these are the absolute best products I’ve bought because of TikTok. Some of them are perennial favorites that made a splash back before “algorithm” was something people outside of the tech world cared about, and some are fresh releases just starting to gain serious traction. But the one thing they all have in common? They seriously work — and I’ve done the road-testing to prove it. Ahead, the eight best TikTok makeup and skin care products I’ve found... so far.