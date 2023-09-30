Despite what your TikTok FYP might tell you, the slicked-back bun isn’t the only option on the easy hairstyle menu. As demonstrated by the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 runways, the low ponytail is just as effortless to execute and equally chic.

While the humble, under-the-radar updo is one that many resort to when you’ve gone too long between wash days, you’ve lost the battle against frizz on a balmy spring day, or you need to pull back your hair after getting to Pilates with two minutes to spare, the style is finally having its main character moment during the home stretch of fashion month. A few examples include the low ponytails at Victoria Beckham, which had a ‘clean girl’ spin – think sharp side parts and a sleek glossy finish. On the flip side, Giambattista Valli’s show featured a romantic take on the look, consisting of loose waves, volume at the crown, and silver crown hair accessories.

So if your go-to slicked-back bun of the past few years is starting to feel tired, why not break out of your rut with a low ponytail? Ahead, TZR has compiled the most exciting versions of the (nearly) effortless updo seen at the PFW S/S ‘24 shows.

Balmain

At Balmain’s S/S ‘24 show, lead hairstylist Sam McKnight turned the low ponytail you resort to when dealing with frizz on humid days into a chic runway hair moment. Using products from his namesake haircare line, he let the models’ natural texture shine in lieu of a sleek finish. For those with protective styles, their braids were pulled back into a ponytail at the nape of the neck.

Giambattista Valli

Ethereal and romantic are the two adjectives that adequately describe the wavy low ponytails at Giambattista Valli created by hair lead Pier Paolo Lai for L’Oréal Paris. The top of the ponies had a bit of lift, creating the illusion of windswept hair, while some models’ updos were accessorized with silver crowns.

Victoria Beckham

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) Peter White/Getty Images INFO 1/2

To compliment the luxe tailoring and oxford shoes that ran through Victoria Beckham’s S/S ‘24 collection, hairstylist Anthony Turner gave the low ponytail the businesswoman special. He created a deep side part in the hair, then slicked in back into a sleek, unbelievably shiny low ponytail.