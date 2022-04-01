For the past few months, the world watched the actors of Euphoria pour their talent out onto the HBO hit series every Sunday evening, and to say there were a few captivating moments in the season would be an understatement. The beauty community especially had a ball watching the show unfold as hair, makeup, nails, and even skin care played a role in revealing nuances about each character. The scene of Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney), for example, vigorously applying skin care products at 4 a.m. quickly became the background for many TikTok videos. As it turns out, that iconic scene was actually inspired by Sweeney's own skin care regimen. “A lot of those products were mine that I brought with me that day,” Sweeney tells TZR. “The ice roller is my jam; I actually got the entire crew hooked on it.”

Before stepping into the role of Cassie, Sweeney was already a seasoned actor, having starred in hit series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, but her role in Euphoria really cemented her It girl status. And like any good Hollywood starlet, Sweeney keeps a robust beauty routine — one which just landed her a partnership with K-Beauty brand Laneige. On April 1, Sweeney was announced as the first face of the skin care brand in tandem with the relaunch of Laneige’s Water Bank line. (The cult-favorite collection has been completely redesigned from formula to packaging, along with six completely new products.)

In chatting with the young actor, it’s clear why Sweeney is the perfect person to be Laneige’s inaugural celebrity face. The star’s glowy complexion is instantly noticeable both on and off screen, and she attributes the dewy hydrated look she has now to a slew of Laneige products.

However, her skin wasn’t always this radiant. The actor shared with Vogue last year that she has sensitive, oily combination skin and that she dealt with cystic acne growing up. “It was to the point where I would ask my mom not to send me to school,” Sweeney shares in the video. After years of battling with acne and irritable skin, the star has learned some valuable lessons — like, putting toothpaste on your blemishes is a recipe for disaster — and she’s managed to find a lineup of products that keep her skin in check.

Ahead, Sweeney talks to TZR about all things beauty, wellness and beyond: from the skin care products she can’t live without to the advice she would give her younger self. She doesn’t hold back.

What’s your current skin care routine?

I have two different routines [morning and evening]. My favorite I have to say is morning because I like using eye masks and my ice roller — it wakes me up. I wash my face with Laneige Cream Skin cleanser and then I use the Blue Hyaluronic Serum and I get either the ice roller or I’ll do a jade roller. Then I do the Laneige Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, and I’ll put eye patches on and use the Laneige Lip Balm — I keep the eye patches on for as long as I possibly can.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I get massages whenever I have time, wherever I might be.

What are you listening to these days?

I’m really boring and I don’t listen to a lot of music. I only listen to things for my characters — so I start to adapt someone else’s music interests. So Cassie listens to a lot of Billie Eilish, she’s really in her feelings; she also loves Lana Del Rey.

One thing you can’t live without is...

Either the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask or the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to?

The Amalfi Coast. I just love the Amalfi Coast — I try to go one to two times a year. It’s the place I feel happy and free.

What’s your favorite skin care tool?

An ice roller. It was an Amazon find and I just needed something to wake myself up because we were having a lot of 3 a.m. call times. I was exhausted and feeling like I couldn’t have a puffy face — Cassie would have her sh*t together. And so I ordered that and I would drive to set just rolling my face.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

The Laneige Water Bank Cream Moisturizer; it just always leaves my skin glowy and flawless.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

Running. Going on runs with my dog — she’s a rescue mutt [so no specific breed] and her name is Tank.

What’s a healthy meal you always make or order?

So in L.A., we have Jon & Vinny’s — it’s an Italian spot. It’s delicious. My go-to order is the pesto pasta and chicken.

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

Spending time with my family.

What's your go-to makeup look?

I like a bronzy blush-y, simple mascara, sun-kissed look.

What’s the one thing that’s helped your acne the most?

Truly, growing up helped. I was trying all types of products and over-doing it to my face. Then my hormones balanced out, and I found the right products. I don't wear makeup when I’m not working, as a means to let my skin breathe. If I do find myself getting a pimple (usually it’s hormonal and it’s just one big eye sore that’s about to surface), I use my Epiduo topical cream. I’ll use ice to try and keep the bump neutralized, and red light therapy.

What is one thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

Stop always listening to what other people say.