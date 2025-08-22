In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Ama Kwarteng is testing the buzzy Pattern Beauty Body Collection.

I take body care very seriously. I learned from my mother that what you use on your body is just as important as what you use on your face, so my shower routine has always consisted of a lineup of gentle exfoliators, silken body washes, and ultra-moisturizing lotions. While I do have my tried-and-true favorites, I love testing out new products, and I’m open to discovering something that surprises me. So, when I heard that Pattern Beauty was launching a body collection, I immediately knew that I had to give it a try. I’ve been a fan of the brand, which was founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, since its launch in 2019, and their hair care products have never let me down. Naturally, I was curious to see if that same quality would translate into body care.

The hydration-focused line includes five products: a smoothing Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub, an aloe vera-infused Moisturizing Body Wash, a lightweight Nourishing Body Oil, a Hydrating Body Lotion, and a plumping Moisture Rich Body Cream. Each item also features the brand’s signature Midnite Amber scent — a blend of amber, musk, and bergamot, layered with delicate hints of citrus and floral notes.

As you can imagine, Pattern Beauty’s first launch beyond hair care is one of the most anticipated beauty launches this year. I tried each of the new products to see if they’re really worth adding to your shower routine. Keep reading for my honest thoughts.

Fast Facts:

Price: $32 - $36

Size: 8oz - 11.6oz

Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: An exfoliating and hydrating body care routine

Ingredient Highlights:

What We Like: The scent; the lightweight formulas

What We Don’t Like: Wish the exfoliating scrub came in a tube rather than a tub

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Pattern Body is centered around hydrating, plumping, and smoothing to leave skin glowing and soft. Inside the Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub, you’ll find Dead Sea salts and Epsom salt, along with three oils — coconut, sweet almond, and abyssinian seed — to exfoliate and soften the skin. The aloe vera- and olive oil-infused Moisturizing Body Wash delivers a dose of hydration. The Nourishing Body Oil is formulated with a seven-oil blend, as well as vitamin E, to soothe while providing antioxidant protection. Jojoba oil, shea butter, and aloe vera are the key ingredients in the Hydrating Body Lotion, which locks in moisture all day long. And the Moisture Rich Body Cream features hyaluronic acid, baobab oil, and illipe seed butter to smooth texture while plumping and firming.

My Experience & Results

First step: exfoliation. I don’t love body scrubs that come in a tub — I prefer a tube or pump because I find it to be a less messy application process — but this one was pretty easy to use and dissolved easily in the shower. My fragrance routine starts in the shower, and I was pleasantly surprised by the body scrub’s scent — it was a feast for the senses. As I gently massaged the product into my skin, focusing some extra time on rough patches, the warm amber fragrance filled the space, elevating the whole experience. The scrub worked its magic without being too aggressive on my skin — I felt smooth almost instantly.

Then, I used the Moisturizing Body Wash. While it doesn’t lather as much as I’d like, it still left my skin feeling clean and moisturized without leaving an oily film behind. I was truly shocked at how soft, supple, and plump my skin felt afterwards — I’ve never experienced anything like it with a body wash before.

(+) Pattern Beauty (+) Pattern Beauty INFO 1/2

When I got out of the shower, with my skin still damp, I worked in the Hydrating Body Lotion. It was lightweight while still nourishing, spread easily, and absorbed quickly. There are some lotions out there that just sit on the surface of your skin, evaporate a few hours later, and leave you ashy and dry throughout the day — this is not one of them. The hydration lasted all day long.

I usually prefer a thick cream during the winter, but just to try it out, I applied the Moisture Rich Body Cream on my rough patches — my elbows, knees, and ankles. It was rich and buttery without feeling heavy. In fact, the formula sunk in fast, and eliminated my dry patches without leaving my skin slick.

The last step was the Body Oil. While the consistency of the formula was a bit drippy, it layered well with the body lotion and cream, and didn’t feel like a hassle to apply. (A.k.a you won‘t end up with a mess on your floor.) It absorbed fast and left behind a super-subtle sheen. Plus, it didn’t stain my clothes when I slipped them on afterwards.

Is the Pattern Beauty Body Collection Worth It?

Unlike some other body products, I didn’t have to wait around forever for it to dry or absorb into my skin. There was no oily residue, no tacky feel, and no slickness. The price and generous size make it affordable and long-lasting. Plus, the scent is amazing. If I had to choose my favorite product, I’d have to say the Moisturizing Body Wash. Its oil-based formula and the amber scent makes every shower feel like a luxurious experience while leaving skin soft, hydrated, and refreshed. All in all, though, I’d definitely say that Pattern Body is worth your attention.