Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to switching her hair up for a film role or a photo shoot. Last year, in October, she shared an Instagram post from the set of her upcoming biopic about American boxer Christy Martin, debuting a curly brunette mullet. Then, in March 2024, Sweeney appeared on the digital cover of Who What Wear, sporting a range of bold looks — from extra-long black hair to a vibrant cherry-colored wig. Now, she’s transformed her look once again, this time for her upcoming Western drama, Americana. Sweeney took to Instagram — where else? — to share a series of photos where she’s sporting strawberry-blonde curls that fall right around her shoulders, complete with a set of brow-grazing bangs. "A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet penny jo ♥️," Sweeney wrote in the caption. Long, blonde hair is the actor’s signature, whether she wears it straight or styled in loose, cascading waves, so this new look is definitely a departure.

In the pictures, the Euphoria star’s look is pretty understated — she’s wearing minimal makeup, and her outfits mainly consist of bandanas, plaid button-down shirts, and lots of denim. It’s all seemingly fitting for her character — in the movie, Sweeney plays Penny Jo Poplin, a shy, small-town waitress who teams up with a military veteran to gain possession of a rare Native American artifact from a criminal.

Americana is just the latest in Sweeney’s stacked lineup of upcoming projects, though the buzziest is probably Euphoria Season 3. With filming already underway, anticipation is building fast. Will Sweeney change her hair up again for the show? Hopefully — she’s more than up for the challenge.