If You’re A Fan Of Laneige’s Viral Lip Mask You’ll Love The Rest Of Its Hydrating Lineup

By now, it’s been well-proven that TikTok has a serious impact on the beauty industry. One viral review and a product could suddenly surge in popularity, in some cases even causing them to sell out. Though Korean skin care brand Laneige has been churning out winning formulas long before the video-sharing app came to be, one of its most popular products, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, has been making the rounds on TikTok lately.

The lip mask’s current viral status might have something to do with the fact that Laneige recently dropped a brand new scent, Gummy Bear, which is just one of many unique (and delicious) varieties. The OG scent, Berry, is a fan-favorite, but the ultra-nourishing lip balm also comes in Apple Lime, Grapefruit, and Peach Iced Tea, among others.

While the Lip Sleeping Mask often takes the spotlight, Laneige has a wide lineup of other incredible products. Known for their gentle formulas boosted with mineral waters, Laneige clearly has hydration down — as well as aesthetically pleasing packaging.

Ahead, shop the popular lip mask as well as other bestsellers from this standout Korean skin care brand.

