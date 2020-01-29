It's understandable that if you're not currently in a romantic partnership, the period around Valentine's Day can feel a bit isolating. Marketing is so often geared only towards couples in terms of ways to celebrate, but if you want to flip it around and redefine this holiday to be one more focused on self-love, there are some amazing ways to do that — starting with a solo vacation that will allow you time to reflect and create memories all your own. And arguably the best Valentine's Day getaways for singles happen to include lots of opportunity to have some exciting adventures.

If pampering is your ideal way to celebrate February 14th, by all means head to the nearest spa (or do a DIY version if you're on a budget) or indulge in some retail therapy online. However, if cozying up in a treehouse, getting off the grid in a tiny home, or glamping amid an epic national park is more your speed in terms of solo Valentine's Day activities, you've got a ton of options to make for the best one ever.

With experience-based travel continuing to trend this year, sites like Glamping Hub are a great option to gather ideas for your next vacation (think yurts, teepees, cabin, etc). But to save some time, the company's PR and Partnerships Manager Jessica Armstrong has gone ahead and made a few recommendations for last-minute getaway ideas that are especially great for singles like yourself. So let the others flock to those traditionally romantic destinations, while you hike, zip line, and stargaze as the ultimate form of self-love.

Zion National Park, Utah

"There is no better way to experience a solo trip than by reconnecting with nature," says Armstrong. "From horseback riding to exploring the many trails Zion has to offer, solo travelers will never want their getaway to end. Don't forget to check out the Emerald Pools for a look at a truly natural phenomenon." And if you're heading to Zion, this yurt would be an ideal way to totally immerse yourself in the setting.

Topanga Canyon, California

"Just outside of Los Angeles, adventurists and travelers won't get over how much Topanga Canyon has to offer," the travel expert shares. "From views of the coast from the top of the mountain to the best sunsets to the gorgeous and unique tiny house accommodations perfect for any solo traveler looking for a little R&R, this is the place to be for a last-minute getaway." And what could be a better way to enjoy yourself here than a sweet little treehouse in the mountains?

Lake George, New York

More of an east coast type? Don't sleep on upstate New York as an option. "Treat yourself like royalty in the quaint town of Bolton Landing near Lake George," suggests Armstrong. "Solo travelers will be able to indulge in all of the tranquility, relaxation, and bliss that comes with a trip to the great outdoors. Just a short getaway from NYC, guests will love hiking, fishing, and booking all the spa services." Want next-level accommodations? Check out this castle as a stunning place to stay while you're there.

Waco, Texas

Austin is always a great place to visit, but if you'd rather be a bit more off-the-grid for a few days, consider a tiny home in nearby Waco. "Solo travelers looking to mix the big city with nature will love adventuring to Waco to indulge in boating, hiking, horseback riding, and more," says Armstrong.

Joshua Tree, California

For an unbelievably scenic desert locale, Armstrong recommends Joshua Tree. "Most famously known for its massive boulders and incredible views of the desert, Joshua Tree is also home to some of the best rentals for solo travelers," she explains. "From shipping containers to yurts, to tents, and more, do not miss out on gifting yourself a trip in the great outdoors this Valentine's Day."

Catalina Island, California

Prefer something closer to the water? Catalina Island offers a beach setting, plus you can explore nature via zip line, dive into the marine preserve, chill at the Descanso Beach Club, and visit the historic Avalon Theater — basically the area will keep you busy with fun, interactive things to do. Pro tip: check out Catalina Island Company to help plan your trip.