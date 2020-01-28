When you think of the greatest love stories in history, there are two names that likely float to the top of the list — if not totally take the cake. Romeo and Juliet's romance is one for the ages, and it's proven to be a timeless barometer for all others throughout literature and film. That said, if you're been thinking about a great place to set the mood for a Valentine's Day vacation with your lover, where better to go than the balcony where it all started? Shakespeare's Juliet home is on Airbnb — yes, the real deal — and you can stay there for one night only this February 14.

Casa di Giulietta (AKA Juliet's house) is a 13th century townhouse in Verona, Italy that has long been believed to be the heroine's home. Now the locale operates primarily as a museum, but this Valentine's Day the popular vacation booking site has partnered with the Juliet Club to give one lucky couple the chance to spend an unforgettable night there.

From now through midnight on February 2, applicants can enter by penning a letter to Juliet's "secretaries," sharing their own epic love stories in hopes of winning the coveted stay, which also includes private dinner cooked by a Michelin star chef and a Shakespeare-themed city tour. Another authentic element? The bedroom is complete with Juliet's bed from the 1968 film adaptation.

Airbnb

But if you and your mate aren't fortunate enough to win this one-time-only offer, you should still consider heading to this capital of love for a seriously romantic vacations — even if you're single and focusing on some self-love. Ahead, find a few other stunning rentals that are practically just as great for setting the mood — plus you can book some Airbnb experiences, like a romantic photoshoot in Verona or a food and wine tour of the city while you're there. Either way, you'll be feeling the love.

Starting at just $50 per night, this bright, recently renovated rental is located in the center of Verona and offers gorgeous city views. Book here.

At $72 per night and up, this home features authentic architectural elements, but with all the modern amenities. Plus, it's a short walk to the shops and sites like the Arena and Piazza delle Erbe. Book here.