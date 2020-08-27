Two simple things that can instantly make your home feel warmer, more inviting, and totally refreshed? Art and plants. And with the new The Sill x The Met collaboration you can actually get both in one fell swoop.

In celebration of The Metropolitan Museum's 150th anniversary, the iconic arts institution has teamed up with a laundry list of brands and designers to create The Met 150 Edit, a capsule collection filled with artistic, limited-edition goods. Not only do these clothes, beauty products, toys, accessories, and home decor pieces — inspired by the museum and its collection — look great, but they're also for a good cause: Proceeds benefit the Met's mission and vital education programs.

In addition to stylish brands like Catbird, Allbirds, and Baggu, beloved plant shop The Sill was selected for inclusion in the collaborative, celebratory project, and its contribution consists of planters, potted houseplants, and even the coolest plant accessory — all of which give a nod to the museum. “We landed on a bowl-shaped planter with a cylinder saucer, inspired by ancient South American ceramic vessels in The Met collection," says The Sill’s designer Caroline Ackerman. "The small five-inch pot comes in The Met’s signature red with a glossy finish, and the medium seven-inch pot comes in a sandy tone with a matte finish." This way, color enthusiasts and minimalists alike have options.

The two planters can be sold as is, or with the addition of an easy-to-care-for plant included (you can choose between Bird's Nest Fern, Philodendron, and ZZ plants) and there's also a "message pop" that you can adorn your plant with — one reads "Untitled Greens #1" and the other "Vincent Van Grow" — that are perfect for any unabashed plant lover.

The capsule, which launched Tuesday, is available on both the Met Store's and The Sill's sites, though the potted plants can only be purchased through the latter. Prices range from just $6 for the message pops to $63 for a potted Philodendron, and since they won't be around forever, green thumbs (or aspiring ones) might want to jump on them now.

