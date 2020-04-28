Not so long ago, samples sales meant waiting in line for hours and braving completely chaos for the chance to scoop up a favorite piece from a brand. While advertised on Instagram or via newsletter, for the most part, sample sales were an experience executed IRL. Flash sales, sample sales, friends and family, no matter what moniker they've adopted, brands and retailers are finding ways to take these sales to the internet. But, if you're looking for an easy way to keep track of them all, there are a few key sites that put it all in one place — and often times, have exclusive steals of their very own. And, the best online sample sale pages have goodies on their site, for less, all year round.

The opportunity to get designer pieces at 70-80 percent off of their original asking price isn't a common occurrence, making these destinations well worth a scroll. Each boasts a unique smattering of brands, ranging from middle-market favorites (like GANNI, Staud and Tibi) to major luxury houses (Chanel, Gucci, and YSL). 260 Sample Sale is probably already on your radar, known for offering free subscribers special access to private sale events, both online and in-store. Lesser-known sites like Clothingline offer a way into super-secret savings events, including their current-standing sale with R13 Warehouse.

Bookmark all the best sale destinations, ahead:

Best Online Sample Sales: 260 Sample Sale

260 is best known for the fine-tuned selection of brands they focus on, curating all the best markdowns from today's brands in one place.

Best Online Sample Sales: Chicmi

Chicmi offers exclusive sample sales through their site, from heavy-hitting luxury brands like Versace, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

Best Online Sample Sales: Rue La La

Through the site's free membership, access their carefully curated selection of polished contemporary pieces, with names small and large included in their designer roster.

Best Online Sample Sales: ShopDrop

This site features a one-of-a-kind app that makes shopping the latest markdowns even easier. With a similar eye to 260 Sample Sale's, this is the one to bookmark for all the best middle-market savings.

Best Online Sample Sales: Shop UAL

Short for "United Apparel Liquidators," this one's just what it sounds like — since 1980, the company grabs the best from high fashion and marks it down by up to 90%.

Best Online Sample Sales: Hautelook

Hautelook hosts sample sales right on its site, with cult brands like Cult Gaia and Eberjey currently seeing price drops.

Best Online Sample Sales: Clothingline

This smaller site offers password protected access to unique sale opportunities. They also hold several in-person sales in their NYC space.