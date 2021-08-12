I Want To Spend The End Of Summer In This Dress From Reformation's Sale

The summer’s not over just yet. Not only is Labor Day weekend around the corner, but people still have endless weddings, picnics, and gatherings to attend. Reformation’s summer sale has arrived at a crucial moment, especially as you look for those last-minute elevated, trendy pieces for that final summer festivity. If your warm-weather activities are all completed, you can start shopping for fall staples as there are a few cozy pieces available. (Autumn officially commences on September 22.)

The sale is up to 40% off and ranges from fashionable loungewear sets to cool patterned denim. If there was a floral dress that you had your eyes on, then now is the time to commit and buy it. For those who are preparing for the colder seasons ahead, there are oversized cashmere cardigans and fitted blazers waiting to be styled with your favorite pair of jeans. Even better, there are activewear pieces like the Emmy Ecostretch Jumpsuit, which you can wear while WFH. All the seasonal pieces you need to curate your end-of-the-summer wardrobe or fall ensembles are included in Reformation’s major sale. Before you shop to your heart's content on the brand’s website, however, check out TZR’s curated selections from the sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.