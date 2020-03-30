Most of us learned the hard way, around the age of 13: Lightening hair should not be attempted at home. The good news, though, is that Drybar's new Blonde Ale Vibrance-Boosting Brightening Powder and Color-Enhancing Brightening Mask make pretty decent stand-ins for your colorist when you can't make it into the salon.

The brand's cult-favorite purple shampoo and conditioner just welcomed two new products into the Blonde Ale family. One is a root-reviving powder and the other is a brass-fighting mask, together tag-teaming to keep hair looking its brightest. And despite the name of the collection, these color boosters are not just for blondes. According to Drybar, they also work wonders on red, balayage, and gray.

The $30 Vibrance-Boosting Brightening Powder targets dark roots using natural lemon powder, Vitamin B5 for added shine, and ascorbic acid, which removes dulling minerals and hard water deposits. It comes in a pulverized form, as the name suggests, which with a few drops of water turns into paste in the palm of your hand. You simply lather it from roots to ends twice a month, leaving it in for up to five minutes, and voila! That hair appointment can wait for another 30 days.

If you find yourself struggling more with brass than overgrown roots, then the $35 Color-Enhancing Brightening Mask might be better suited for you. Designed for weekly use (post-shampoo, while hair is still wet), this five-minute treatment neutralizes dull and brassy tones with the same combination that made its corresponding shampoo and conditioner famous: purple pigments, lemon, and chamomile extract. (Looks like your shower duo just became a trio.)

Drybar's new Blonde Ale mask aims not only to refresh color, but also to replenish hair with moisture lost by repeated coloring. A rice protein complex helps to reduce the effects of chemical processing (i.e. strands as dry as the Sahara Desert).

Together, the Blonde Ale Vibrance-Boosting Brightening Powder and Color-Enhancing Brightening Mask make for a perfect cocktail for boosting color-treated hair. Add these two to your between-touch-ups routine, ahead.

