It's nothing new for fashion designers to be dipping their toes into the world of interior design, but lately the category has seen a surge in collaborations and/or collections from some of the most sought after industry darlings. One of the most recent examples of this is the new Off-White home collection, and fans of the celeb-favorite label are bound to love the fact that it's filled with details they'll recognize from its ready-to-wear collection.

While the collection follows the launch of housewares from the likes of Christian Siriano and Gucci, this actually marks Off-White's second foray into the category. This time around, the 80-piece collection first had a limited release in collaboration with 1st Dibs at the beginning of this month, but as of Wednesday, October 7, all the new products are up for grabs via Farfetch and select Off-White stores — while they last, that is.

What makes these items unique is the same thing that separates Off-White's apparel from that of other labels: "For this special collection, I've taken familiar items in the home and produced them in a way akin to my personal signatures prioritizing craftsmanship — celebrating the ideals of both the sophisticated modernity of Off-White and timeless luxury of the 1st Dibs shopping experience," says designer Virgil Abloh. For example, the mostly neutral palette is interrupted by florescent pops (including, of course, Off-White's signature orange label), and the same bird and arrow motifs seen on its clothing and footwear.

Starting with the front door — literally with a doormat — the new collection features a fashion-forward piece for practically every part of your home. Some of the the stylish items you can shop include mohair pillows and blankets, patterned wallpaper, furniture pieces (for both indoor and outdoor areas), paper goods, bed and bath textiles, and ceramic kitchen wares. Prices range from $95 (for a logo straw set) to $1550 (for embroidered logo bedding) and, given the cult-status of the brand — in addition to an increasing interest in home decor updates — pieces are bound to sell out fast.

