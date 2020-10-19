Any time a major fashion label experiences a changing of the guard and introduces its latest creative director, there’s bound to be buzz. Such was the case when Matthew M. Williams took the top role at Givenchy in June an fashion lovers waited eagerly to see what the designer would do for the French fashion house. Williams debuted his inaugural designs for the brand at Paris Fashion Week just this month, but celebrities are already wearing the new Givenchy collection, giving it the Hollywood seal of approval.

The moment Williams stepped in as Givenchy's new creative director, he set out to take the brand in a new and more modern direction. Now, the designer — who is also the creative director and co-founder of the industry-beloved brand Alyx — puts his sleek, streetwear touch on the French label in the form of its Spring/Summer 2021 collection. And William's circle of celebrity friends — which includes Hollywood names like Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kate Moss, and Laura Dern — are quick to show their support.

Though Williams’ work for Alyx tends to be edgy with a sporty flair, his vision for Givenchy embodies a mix of tough separates and feminine details. To showcase this idea, Williams tapped some of fashion’s favorite names to share key looks from the brand’s latest collection on Instagram with a personal (and at-home) spin.

Laura Dern sported Look 7 from the label’s new collection in a minimalist fashion, styling the classic tailored suit with a black bra underneath. Opting for an understated approach to the high-fashion ensemble, she kept her beauty look natural and donned the ensemble outside with an open field as her backdrop.

On the other end of the spectrum is Kendall Jenner, who created a glamorous shoot featuring Look 54 from the collection. The 24-year-old model posed in front of a neutral-hued curtain to juxtapose the sheer dress, opera-length gloves, and other bold accessories. She also shared a photo of herself in front of a blank wall with the projected image of a cityscape at night, adding to the outfit's sparkling allure.

Scroll down to see how other celebrities are styling Givenchy’s latest collection.

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Bella Hadid

In a late-night shoot at home, Bella Hadid gave Look 1 from the collection chic day-to-night feel.

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Naomi Campbell

Rather than showcasing the full ensemble, Naomi Campbell — who stars in the upcoming docuseries The Supermodels — highlighted the structured blazer from Look 5 and paired it with one of the collection's chunky chain necklaces.

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova embraced the collection's concept of strength and elegance as she let gave span of Look 18's ethereal textured coat the illusion of angel wings.

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Kate Moss

Kate Moss offered a lesson in how to casually lounge at home in sleek "outside" clothes wearing Look 24's luxe coat and trousers,

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Kim Kardashian West

The Skims founder paired the collection's Look 45 with long, straight hair to showcase the dress' open back and red strap detail.

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Kaia Gerber

For another at-home shoot, Kaia Gerber took a simple photo in Look 26, which features comfortable flat sandals to juxtapose the sleek edge of the white mini dress.

How Celebrities Are Wearing New Givenchy: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner made a case for wearing strong shoulders on your next date night in Givenchy's Look 50, which features a bold croc-print jacket and textured heels.