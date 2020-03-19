On the greater style spectrum, there's fast-fashion retailers, theres luxury houses, and then there's Staud. The five-year-old brand got its reputation for being the very first to create contemporary, cost-effective goods that meet consumers in the middle. Here to make their designs more accessible than ever, Staud's 25% off sale is officially underway, and everything (yes, everything) on their site is included in the markdown. Through the end of the month, all the dreamy, technicolor frocks that you've bookmarked on Instagram are available for a fraction of the price.

Their latest wares, found in the Spring 2020 collection, are infused with the same ambitious design notes as the brand became known for five years ago, with all-new joyful color-ways that invite the most playful of wearers. Prints include (but are not limited to) paisley, zebra, daisies, and tapestry patterns, all in rich neons and refined shapes. The Zo Dress, for example, boasts the ideal mix of Staud's classy cuts and whimsical prints. For those who favor muted tones, the Pointer set is the perfect palette cleaner, with cream-colored accents that seamlessly polish it off. And, of course, there's tons in the way of accessories — just look at the brand's Franka feathered sandal, which features the viral ostrich feather trend in a subdued cream powder hue. The Tommy Beaded Bag, in four different prints, is the shoulder bag all of Instagram's It-girls have been wearing since the drop.

What's more: through these uncertain times, Staud has pledged to donate 10% of every purchase to St. Vincent's Meals On Wheels, an organization dedicated to preparing food for those who need it most. So, for every skirt, handbag and shoe you add to cart, you'll not only be sparing your pocket — you're also supporting small businesses and giving back to the global community.

Though announced today, the silhouettes are bound to go fast — so acting quickly is key. Ahead, you'll see tons of best-sellers from this season that are worth investing in — but be sure to peek at their site to shop all their wares, while supplies last.