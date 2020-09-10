In a world where you spend most of your days at home, it’s likely your everyday wardrobe now consists almost exclusively of loungewear. Those structured blazers, trousers, and rigid denim have managed to find their way to the back of your closet, making way for your favorite knitwear and sweatpants to take front and center. But if you want to add a luxurious touch to your at-home capsule, La Perla is celebrating its Maison collection’s 25th anniversary with new launches. And once you add these to your closet, even the most mundane parts of the day will feel like capital-F fashion moments.

When La Perla first launched its Maison collection in 1995, the luxury lingerie brand set out to complement its already-existing designs with silk camisoles, slips, robes, and more. Now, the loungewear collection has become home to the Italian label’s best-selling staples. With each new season, La Perla has given its timeless designs contemporary updates. And while the brand’s classic silhouettes may still show through each style, there’s no denying that the signature pieces have evolved over the years.

“The very first prototype of Maison was crafted in polka dots in 1987...you won’t probably be able to recognize the Maison as it is today,” Monica Evangelisti, La Perla's Global Training Director, tells TZR in an email. Evangelisti also explains that styles like the lace-trim camisole and shorts have been popular pieces since the beginning — especially the top, because of its versatility. “[It] was immediately identified as a special piece to wear out under a jacket in the ‘90s.” Not long after, La Perla introduced another key favorite: its short slip, the Parigina.

Today, La Perla fêtes its milestone birthday with two collections, one of which is available now. Maison Rainbow reimagines these popular designs — along with the popular $1,155 Short Robe — in romantic pastel pink and green hues. The second collection, Maison Metallic, features copper-toned versions of these items and will be available in November.

While you’re at home, go for a head-to-toe look with the $570 Camisole and the matching $435 Sleep Shorts. Or, if you want to wear the sleek top out, pair it with your favorite jeans. And to create a classic ‘90s-inspired outfit, wear the $650 Slip Dress with chunky sandals and an oversized denim jacket.

