Taylor Swift's flower-covered 2021 Grammys dress goes down in history as one of her dreamiest, most memorable ensembles of all time. She debuted the long-sleeved mini dress this past March, just mere weeks after Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia presented the ethereal design with their Fall/Winter 2021 Oscar de la Renta collection, entitled Splendor of Nature. For context, Kim and Garcia's latest fashion collection is available in-stores and online now, but so is an unexpected new product that has style and beauty aficionados buzzing. Today, the fashion house quietly unveiled a special pouch in collaboration with the celeb-loved Japanese skin care and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté inspired by the botanicals seen in the Oscar de la Renta collection (yup, it's essentially the toiletry bag version of Swift's head-turn-worthy dress).

Oh, and it's chock full of quality products to elevate your daily beauty regimen. Available exclusively in Luxury Stores at Amazon, the limited-edition bag will arrive filled with a full-size version of two brand best-sellers: Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme and Lip Glorifier. It also comes with sample sizes of Volumizing Cream Supreme, The Serum, Protective Fortifying Emulsion SPF22, and Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme. Perhaps the best news of all is that it's available for Prime members so that it will land on your doorstep in the blink of an eye.

Jump on this treasure now, as it’s sure to be gone once Swifties get a load of it.

