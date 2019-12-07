Holiday shopping for the style-conscious people on your list seems straightforward enough: clothes, shoes, accessories, and jewelry are all things they enjoy. In actuality, buying for someone who has impeccable taste takes work. If you need help figuring out where to start, cult-favorite brands like Nanushka, Ganni, and Staud are a safe bet. These contemporary labels are some of the best fashion brands for gifts that are elevated but won't break the bank. Each has an offering of accessories and other trinkets that feel on-trend and special, but aren’t rigidly size-specific or an outrageous splurge.

After all, it’s not the extravagance of a gift that really matters, a small package can make just as big an impression if you tailor it to the recipient’s personal style and preferences. Cool mid-level labels tend to stick to a defined aesthetic identity while offering a wide range in prices, making it easier to hone your search for any given person on your list. (Pro tip: Check out the brands she’s following on Instagram to get a better sense of what trends she’s currently into.) For the modern minimalist, sleek gold hoops will elevate her everyday wardrobe, while vanguards and daring dressers are sure to appreciate a more distinctive statement accessory. Sparkly jewelry or a showy logo should appeal to those with a magpie eye and expensive designer taste — but don’t underestimate the simple joys of enhanced creature comforts, like elegant silk pajamas or a cashmere blanket scarf that makes lounging feel even more indulgent.

These 12 brands boast an abundance of affordable little luxuries and chic swag to satisfy even the most discriminating of your stylish friends. Keep scrolling to kick your fashion-girl gift hunt into high gear and shop standout picks from the practical to the trendy.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Staud

Staud is a one-stop-shop for all the cult-favorite items fashion girls are currently swooning over. While the New York-based label is arguably known for its Instagrammable handbags (you've certainly spotted its Moon bag or classic Shirley bag at one point or another), it also serves up an assortment of chic ready-to-wear and sleek shoes. If you really want to win them over with your gift, get a handbag with their pup painted on it. And with the Staud x C.Bonz collab, you can also opt for a sweatshirt with their pet's name and photo embroidered on the knit.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Mejuri

It can be hard to find jewelry that's not overly expensive, but isn't cheap either. Well, that is until Mejuri emerged in 2016. The fine jewelry label is chock-full of luxe pieces perfect for all the minimalists in your life. If they love a good ear party, consider a sleek gold hoop. And if they layer on all their favorite necklaces before heading out the door, the brand has an impressive selection of dainty chains to gift.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: By Far

You'd be hard-pressed to miss a By Far handbag or shoe spotted on starlets like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (to name just a few). Aside from the celeb set, fashion girls alike flock to the affordable label for all their '90s-inspired handbags and strappy heels. Whatever you gift them from the cool girl brand, it'll become a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Sincerely, Tommy

If you're a New Yorker, chances are you've popped into Brooklyn-based concept store Sincerely, Tommy. But even if you don't reside in the city, you've likely seen a piece or two on social media. In its small assortment of products you'll find chic pieces like leather trench coats and slide-on flats. On top of that, the store carries funky home decor, including modern chairs and tables.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Ganni

The Danish label has invaded the U.S. style scene in recent years, making “Ganni girls” out of virtually every influencer, editor, and It girl. Unlike much of today’s restrained, monastic fashion, Ganni balances traditional Scandi minimalism with a splash of fun-loving charm and personality that embraces the occasional bright color or print. It’s a true fashion girl’s fashion brand — and you’re sure to check more than a few names off your list when you start your holiday shopping here.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Nanushka

If you’ve had the chance to visit Nanushka’s exquisite new flagship store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, it’s clear that though the brand may be rooted in fashion, its modern bohemian aesthetic is more a lifestyle than merely a look. To that end, the collection includes such items as artisanal ceramics, tactile designs, and illustrated notebooks, in addition to its sought-after array of apparel.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Frankie Shop

Ask any minimalist where she goes for boxy blazers, luxe outerwear and knits, relaxed trousers, and classic shirting, Frankie Shop is undoubtedly at the top of her list. The store's selection is tailored to the unfussy, androgynous, neutrals-driven dresser, aka the #OldCéline crowd. This mood also extends to its impressive array of accessories and lifestyle goods — handbags, cold-weather threads, unique personal fragrances, and chic scented candles are a few highlights from the online selection, but you'll find even more (homewares in particular) if you shop at one of the brick-and-mortar locations in NYC or Paris. Note: If you’re determined to gift a garment, a coat is a pretty safe bet even if you’re guessing the size — and the selection here is so good.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Missoma

Quality everyday jewelry that can be worn with anything and everything is a solid choice for the stylish woman. Missoma has plenty of delicate pieces for layering enthusiasts, plus jewelry pouches and related miscellany that make great gifts. But it’s the edgy gold hardware, chunky chains, and thick oversized hoops — like those featured in the brand’s collab with influencer Lucy Williams — that every fashion girl is clamoring for right now.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia first launched to fame with its now-iconic architectural bamboo bags, and has since expanded the scope of its objet d’art design ethos to a full range of ready-to-wear, shoes, jewelry, and other wardrobe extras. Women who appreciate creativity, artistry, and attention to detail in the things they wear will love the unique, standout pieces Cult Gaia supplies.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Lisa Says Gah

The sentiment is right there in the name: things that are so good they make you go “gah!” Lisa Says Gah is both a label and e-shop that aims to elicit such squeals of delight with its thoughtful curation of uncommon pieces, special indie-label finds, and quirky house collection. The aesthetic feels colorful and eclectic, from the glass fruit and floral baubles, to the croc-embossed handbags, and cheeky zodiac motifs.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Acne Studios

Turn to the Stockholm fashion house to find low-key status pieces for the model-off-duty type. Even the simplest knick-knack from Acne Studios will be a surefire hit if it has a prominently displayed logo, one of those signature smiley-face decals, or some other cool recognizable detail. A colorful scarf with big tonal lettering, a bright micro bag you can wear multiple ways, or a funky little key fob are all solid picks.

Fashion Brand That's Luxe But Affordable: Shrimps

The London-based brand may be best known for its whimsical faux-fur outerwear and beaded bags, but it’s also a treasure trove of chic, pearl-embellished barrettes and headbands, glitzy earrings, and other accoutrements imbued with Shrimps' signature girlish glamour. A pretty little thing to amp up the holiday party look of your favorite ultra-femme fashionista, perhaps?