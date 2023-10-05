Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

A closet stocked with the proper basics means never worrying about running out of things you want to wear. Think about it: When have your ultra soft white tee and tailored trousers ever steered you wrong (unlike, say, that doily statement collar top you bought and only wore once)? And, really, have your blazers and slip skirts ever not felt cool?

Wardrobe stylist and Helsinki native Sylvie Mus understands this power of having a few foolproof essentials, and writes about it in her her Substack newsletter “les underdressed.” By tapping both into her Scandinavian roots and the local fashion around her chosen home of Paris, the insider has crafted a personal style centered around easy and effortless essentials that still somehow never feel boring. Take a peek at her Instagram page and you’ll see her looks are mainly composed of timeless neutral pieces such as white pants, denim midi skirts, silky blouses, and chunky knit sweaters. Her favorite items, however, are a button-down and straight leg blue jeans — preferably worn in tandem. “This combination is so easy to throw on when I’m in a hurry yet it still looks well put together,” Mus tells TZR.

Something she loves about this particular mash-up is how practical yet polished it is. “I always aim to create an outfit that feels chic,” she says, explaining how she can easily dress the pairing up or down. Think: opting for ballet flats during the day, and adding in bold earrings and heels for night. “I can just make those small changes to give the look a different vibe,” she says.

To tap into Mus’ signature aesthetic, shop her must-haves ahead.