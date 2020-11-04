For those of you who have a certified fashion plate on your shopping list this holiday season, you may be feeling a bit of added pressure. You'll want to secure a gift that aligns with their impeccable taste, all while offering something that's not already hanging in their closet. This may seem daunting, but not to worry — there are scores of polished, on-trend fashion items that are perfect for gifting, many of which fashion insiders have been eyeing for months. To cut through the noise, TZR's rounding out a no-fail guide for all the biggest 2020's trends to gift — with options from every price tier from cult-loved brands like Dior, Khaite, and Mango.

Ahead, what you won't find are tricky-to-nail styles that are best when self-shopped — jeans, rings, and swimwear, for instance — all of which are specific to each wearer's size and preferred fit. As for what you will find: polished, versatile outerwear pieces from Maje and House of Sunny, modular earring styles (a major trend that's new to 2020), and all kinds of sensible, fashion-forward footwear styles (UGG boots; Prada stompers) — which are great for the wintry months ahead.

Shop 2020's breakout trends, all of which are perfect for gifting:

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Shackets

First cemented by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the "shacket" trend (shirt-jacket) is proving to be a fashion lover favorite. Often shopped in an oversized fit, the transitional outerwear piece is notoriously forgiving — wearers with a true-to-size shacket tend to layer a coat on top, and those who size-up will often tuck a chunky knit sweater underneath. Net net: its many ways of styling makes it primed for gifting.

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Chunky Gold Chains

Starting with jewelry and later crossing over to pouch bags, sandals, and more, the thick gold chain will be the hallmark trend we remember 2020 by. With high-fashion favorites from Dior and Paco Rabanne, there's also affordable versions from brands like Jordan Road.

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Mini Weatherproof Boots

It's no secret that Bottega Veneta's puddle boots made a major splash on Fall/Winter 2020 runways, which scores of middle-market brands quickly picked up on — creating their own versions in scores of eye-popping color-ways. Brands like Everlane and UGG have placed a unique spin on the mini rain boot trend, making for a gift that's fashionable and practical for the cold months ahead.

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Sweater Vests

Now, onto sweater vests — if the pervasive knitwear trend hasn't been on your mind (and all over your Instagram feed), now's the time to get acquainted. While basic, milky knit vests were popular for early fall months, boisterous patterns are expected to dominate for fall and winter — plus, they make for an extra-punchy gift.

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Carryall Bags

If 2019 was all about the micro bag, then 2020 marks the comeback of the carryall. In her ever-prophetic way, Katie Holmes' favorite bag resurrected the trend this past winter — and megawatt labels like Khaite and Little Liffner have since made compelling versions. For those who favor a silhouette with slightly more practical use, there's also Linjer's tulip bag, which is practically a dupe of LOEWE's hammock bag.

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Leather Coats

All hail the leather trench. First a Kourtney Kardashian favorite, the slick outerwear trend has seen a few revisions since gaining steam in late 2019, with this year's versions offering surprising hues (Mango) and faux fur accents (Saks Potts).

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Modular Earrings

There's a new trend coming from several new-and-now jewelry brands, all of which are focused on stretching your bijoux further. Enter: the modular earring. With several different attachments (at Cuyana, called "embellishments"; for SENIA, "links") to choose from, shoppers can elevate any basic pair of studs in dozens of ways — making for a forever piece that your dearest can build on for years.

Biggest 2020 Trends To Gift: Combat Boots

The best part of the resurrected combat boot trend? It can be worn with near-everything. Think lounge sets, evening dresses, and everything in between — as evidenced by celebrities like Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner, who rotate their favorites on repeat. Consider Brother Vellies' shearling-lined pair, which is great for hiking or wearing for daily to-do's; or for something slightly more budget-friendly and timeless, be sure to go with Dr Martens.