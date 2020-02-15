In perfect spite of the viral tiny purse look of past seasons, Katie Holmes's favorite bag is here, and it's making the case for oversized toting. Over the past month of fashionable parties, the actor made several off-duty appearances that were punctuated by the maximalist calfskin bag. The purse in question is the Perriand City Atelier Calfskin handbag by Métier London, which retails for $3,080 and is *miraculously* still in stock. Since Holmes is finding dozens of different ways to style the piece, it's a sign that the silhouette could just be the next to watch out for.

On Feb. 13, the actor and best-dresser paired the bag with a look that's easier to pull together than you'd think. Layered over her colorful tops was a camel double-breasted peacoat and a pair of baggy bootcut jeans, both of which were also decidedly oversized. Her sneakers were — yes, spattered with paint — but also designed in collaboration by Madewell x Veja, a French footwear brand that has also become a recent favorite of Holmes'. To avert eyes, she kept a pair of shadowy frames on her face for the duration of the afternoon.

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

The look is 100% indicative of a packed day of to-dos, and practicality was kept top-of-mind. While tiny purses may satisfy our deep seated adoration for all things mini, an oversized bag commands a sense of authority that everyone wants to show up with in 2020. Like a plus-sized iPhone, a chunky necklace, or a mammoth pair of sunnies, a wide-profile carryall is the unapologetic statement piece for someone whose day is too nonstop for an impractical purse. To that tune, it's no surprise that the busy mom has become such a frequent carrier.

If you're ready to splurge on the Holmes' Métier London, you can find the exact purse for purchase below. Be sure to act fast, as the shelf-life for items she steps out wearing is rarely more than a few days. If you're in the market for something at a more accessible price point, there are tons of comparable styles for the taking. Scroll ahead to browse everything on offer, with pieces by AWAY and Alexander Wang included.