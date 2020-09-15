You've likely come across it — it's too heavy to be a shirt, but its button-up silhouette points entirely in the direction of one. Without a hood or proper lining, it's not exactly a jacket, either — but it certainly too bold to be layered under one. The celeb-approved "shacket" trend has recently seen a serious uptick, reconciling all the best of a shirt and a jacket for a swift, one-step outwear look. The best part? It's primed for traversing transitional weather periods.

The versatile garment has received countless revisions over the years, first emerging as a menswear staple before it crossed over to women's collections. From Fendi's leather iterations in 2019 to Celine's Spring/Summer 2020 denim shirts, the trend has been translated every which way — and celebrities have been quick to invite their own spins on them. This season, it's been more widely embraced than ever before — perhaps, as a symptom of quarantine-era dressing, which has made even a casually-styled blazer feel somewhat overdressed.

Most recently, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to share her go-to shacket — a sandy, balloon-sleeved style with a classic curved hemline from Toteme that's apropos to button-down shirts. Earlier this summer, Bella Hadid uploaded a thread of flirty, shacket-ed pics, captioning the post "a girl and her favorite yellow jacket : a series". The look featured nothing underneath, besides a string of pearls and a paisley bandana, as to effectively beat the summer heat. Before that, in her ever-prophetic way, Rihanna was styling hers two years ahead of everyone, going with an all-white coordinated look back in 2018.

Whether you favor corduroy to woolen styles, or denim to leathers, there's tons of styles like the It-girls' above that are so easy to integrate with your own wardrobe. Continue ahead to view TZR's rounded-out assortment, and be sure to use the celeb looks above when styling, yourself:

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.