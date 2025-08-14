(Shoes)

Everyone’s Wearing Clogs Right Now

Boho is the new black.

by Angela Melero
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
how to style clogs 2025
While the early aughts may have dominated TikTok for most of the 2020s, it may be overshadowed by another bygone era: the ‘70s. Yes, over the past year, a bohemian style movement has been materializing, thanks in large part to Chemena Kamali. The Chloé creative director signaled a return to the flowing, free-spirited hippie look with the French label’s Fall 2024 collection, and it’s been picking up steam ever since. In addition to the sheer, gauzy gowns and blouses, a super ‘70s shoe also re-entered the chat: clogs.

Seemingly overnight, A-listers everywhere were sporting Chloe’s platformed Jeanette mules or the more demure Judith style (here’s looking at you, Daisy Edgar-Jones), pairing them with everything from teeny weenie shift dresses to light wash frayed denim. And while some 50 years ago, the shoe read earthy flower child, this time around, it’s giving sophisticated it girl.

“From a style perspective, I love clogs because they instantly add character and a touch of effortless, vintage-inspired charm to any outfit,” says UK-based content creator Tandya Franchini. “They are timeless and make any outfit feel more intentional. Clogs can make even the simplest look feel more fashion-forward. I also love how they transition seamlessly between seasons, bringing that playful yet polished vibe all year round.”

Marina Larroudé, co-founder and CCO at shoe brand Larroudé, seconds this notion, adding that clogs are one of those styles that cycle in and out of the spotlight every few years. “There has always been something timelessly chic about them,” she says. And that’s not just lip service. Larroude’s Miso clog “continues to resonate with clients in a major way,” with customers pre-ordering Larroudé’s new clog styles faster than the label can post about them.

With the boho movement in full force, clogs are ideal for a free-spirited, feminine look. “I see clogs paired with floaty, romantic dresses — something in the spirit of Isabel Marant or early Chloé,” says Larroudé. “There’s a laid-back elegance to the combination.”

Franchini also suggests wearing the chunky silhouette with your other go-to warm-weather separates. “ I love wearing them with oversized button downs and tailored shorts for a more structured, effortless vibe,” she says. “I always opt for something breathable and easy, but still put together.”

Boho Queen

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In addition to flowing dress, Larroude says pairing a clog with “wide-leg denim and a blouse or perfect sweater” is another easy way to embrace the ‘70s bohemian trend taking over TikTok and Instagram feeds.

LBD Love

@selmakacisebbagh

For fall, try pairing your favorite LBD with a chunky, bedazzled clog for a fun juxtaposition effect that reads fresh and unexpected. It’ll also give your hardworking ballet flats a much-needed break.

Embrace Color

@charlottestoneshoes

The dress and clog combo is arguably the most popular way to style the shoe. For summer, kick things up a notch by adding a hefty dose (or doses) of color to the formula. Opt for a vibrant printed mini or midi and a candy-colored clog to make a true statement at your next seasonal soiree.

Or Stay Neutral

@simplytandya

“For Fall, I love layering,” says Franchini. “Styling clogs with socks, wide-leg jeans, and chunky knits or oversized blazers. They work so well with cozy textures and help balance casual and refined pieces.” The content creator recently teased this future formula in an all-neutral ensemble that reads very office-friendly.

Layers On Layers

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Channel Spanish stylist and designer Blanca Miró by trying a clog-infused combo around another big fall trend: long shorts. Her black Bermudas looked so chic when styled with a linen blazer, white top, bandana belt, oversized Chanel tote, and (of course) leather studded clogs. Bonus points for throwing in some fun beaded jewelry.

