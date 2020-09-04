It’s no secret that Bottega Veneta has become one of the most talked-about brands of the moment. Thanks to the designs of its creative director, Daniel Lee, the iconic fashion house has put out one highly sought-after piece after another — and it looks like he’s only getting started. With each collection the luxury label launches, there are a handful of styles poised to be among countless editors, It girls, and fashion lovers alike (not to mention a prized place in the Instagram Saved folders of admirers around the world). And judging by the label’s track record, Bottega Veneta’s new Puddle Boot is bound to have a similar fate.

Lee (a nominee for the 2020 Global Womenswear Designer of the Year CFDA Award) brought the fashion house into the era of New Bottega with pieces like its pillowy Pouch bag, square-toed quilted mules, or Hailey Bieber-approved Chelsea boots. The brand continues to cement its spot as a must-have brand with newer styles, like iterations of its Cassette bag (complete with chunky chains). Ever since Lee debuted his designs for the label with his Fall 2019 collection — top-selling accessories in tow — Bottega has given the fashion world has found new reasons to get excited. And now, it’s getting one more: the BV Puddle Boots.

As you might guess from its name, Bottega’s new fall boot is a reinterpretation of the classic rain boot. Available for $650, the style features a waterproof biodegradable polymer material and features the brand’s signature chunky sole. The Puddle made its debut on the runway in February, alongside other boot styles you’re bound to see this season, like Western-inspired versions that ranged in heights from ankle to thigh-high.

Whether you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe or not, there's a slip-on ankle boot for you, as the style comes in five color ranges: black, lime green, chocolate brown, camel, and magenta. From the looks of Bottega Veneta’s Puddle boot — and the sheer following the brand’s accessories tend to garner — it may be time for another return of the chunky boot trend, only this time, it’s getting an even sleeker look for Fall 2020.

Scroll down to shop Bottega Veneta's Puddle boot below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.