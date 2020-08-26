This fall is the year to focus on securing a collection of new items that will stick around for years to come. Since for most, blazers and boots won't get the same amount of wear as years past, you'll want to make sure anything you buy is a forever style. Over the past few decades, combat boots have become a fashion insider favorite with Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk putting their own spin on them countless times. In fact, how celebrities style combat boots range from wintery sleek to a bit more lighthearted. Take it as proof that these shoes work for all seasons.

As you peruse. a range of celeb outfits utilizing these utilitarian shoes, keep an eye out for the different updates the silhouette has taken over the years. There's the tried and true Dr. Martens and new-school Prada Monoliths, which were a street style favorite last fall and continue to dominate. Below, you'll find Cindy Bruna's pair, which she styled mid-winter with carrot jeans and a turtleneck; as well as Hailey Baldwin's summer spin on the boot, which inspired countless others to break from their heeled sandals instantly. No matter your style, you'll find an easy look to try for fall.

Now, as you prepare to relegate your summer sandals to the back of your closet, browse the best combat boots outfits from celebrities, ahead:

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Kendall Jenner

In this evening-ready look, Jenner sported Esaú Yori corset dress, which is, unfortunately, not in stock. However, you can still grab her exact boots (Prada's 'Monolith' style), as well as a similar white tank and FENTY's long-sleeved corset dress in the same neutral shade. Swap for skinny jeans and a corset top as weather starts to cool.

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Jessica Alba

In December, Alba dressed up a pair of platform combat boots with navy and black separates, finishing with Cuyana's mini-sized Saddle Bag. A duster coat and black athleisure are simple pieces to soften up these tough boots.

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Hailey Baldwin

For a midsummer alternative to heeled sandals, Baldwin styled her Alexander Wang combat boots with a slinky Bec + Bridge dress and a Raf Simons menswear button-up. While the exact dress is sold out, the brand's all-black slip is great for fall, and can also be worn with her same boots, a set of tights, and a turtleneck beneath.

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Katie Holmes

Ever the capsule dresser, Katie Holmes styled her jet-black lace-ups with her go-to styles — stovepipe jeans, and an inky wool trench coat. While her exact outfit is sold out, Max Mara's wool coat is a great alternative, and it's currently on sale. Her favorite jeans are also marked down through Reformation's sale.

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Irina Shayk

Shayk put a playful spin on Dr. Martens' classic combat silhouette, styling the brand's Shriver heeled boots for summer wear with a black micro-tote from Prada and a simple red tube dress.

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Cindy Bruna

Bruna often opts for combat boots when running to and from runway shows during fashion week. In this instance, she kept her ensemble simple and polished by styling them with a pair of acid-wash carrot jeans and a black blazer and turtleneck combination.

How 7 Celebrities Style Combat Boots: Gigi Hadid

Last fall, Hadid walked around Milan during Fashion Week in a punchy, now sold-out sweater from The Elder Statesman, AGOLDE's '90s-era bermuda shorts, and a pair of classic Dr Martens. The ensemble is a relaxed way to mix and match daytime staples while still feeling fashion forward.