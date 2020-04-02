Eye cream and moisturizer may be the only two things your current WFH look consists of, but if you’re in the market to switch up your bare-faced look to natural makeup for your next Zoom call or virtual date, leave it to your favorite celebrities to provide plenty of inspiration when sourcing no-makeup makeup ideas. Using makeup to look like you're not wearing any may seem a little counterintuitive, but the right products can help enhance your features in an au natural way, as proven by stars like Margot Robbie and Camila Mendes.

But before you begin, there are a few tips that will help you have success with no-makeup makeup. The first is the motto of going natural: less is more. Start with a thin layer of any product you use and build up from there if desired.

It’s also important to select your products wisely. A helpful guide is choosing a feature or two you're looking to enhance and building on that. For example, if you love your eyebrows, focus on fluffing and styling them. If you want your lips to be a prominent part of the look, find a shade close to your natural lip hue to give them a slight boost of color.

While it’s a fine line to toe, take it from these stars who have worked this concept in variety of ways, whether that's at-home, out and about, or on the red carpet. Below, see the no-makeup makeup looks they've mastered and a few products that can help you achieve something similar.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Zoë Kravitz's Brushed-Out Brows

Sharp brows will always make you feel more put together, and Kravitz proves that a bit of brow gel or a few strokes of a brow pencil can make a big impact. Bold brows are a fantastic way to highlight your features without looking like you've put a ton of product on.

Taylor Hill's Velvety Complexion

A light layer of a good foundation will give you a dewy complexion, a la Hill. Test out a few to find one that leaves you with a finish you like and gives your preferred amount of coverage without feeling cakey.

Gemma Chan's Nude Lip

A swipe of lipstick can instantly add some color to your face and brighten up your features. Laptop camera lighting isn't the best, but with a pinkish-nude lip like Chan's, you won't feel like a zombie on-screen during your 8 a.m. meeting.

Margot Robbie's Light Lip & Bold Lashes

Brushed-out waves combined with peach lipstick and a layer of mascara, as seen on Robbie, is like striking no-makeup makeup gold. It's just enough to boost the natural colors and contours of your face without feeling overdone.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Glowing Complexion

Smith's glowing complexion is all the inspo needed for following through with your skin care routine. For ultra luminous skin, top off your lineup of serums with a dewy highlighter. It'll subtly pick up any light coming in from your home-office window.

Hailey Bieber's Sun-Kissed Cheeks

While the rosy lipstick is one of the first things you notice about Hailey's look, it's her pink-tinged cheeks that really pull it all together. Keep the SPF on and opt for a light sweep of pink blush to add some color.

Camila Mendes' Blush Eyeshadow

No time for winged liner? Turn to eyeshadow in a blush or beige shade for a quick no-makeup makeup look. It's an easy barely-there boost of color that gives just enough contour to your lids to imply you got plenty of sleep.