There are so many things to miss about Meghan Markle now that she and Prince Harry have decided (understandably) to close the curtain on #royallife: her feminism, her Everlane- and Banana Republic-stocked closet, the way she used to wear black nail polish even though it was *technically* against the rules. One thing we are all longing for—90 days post-duchess retreat—is the hair inspo. Perhaps a roundup of Meghan Markle's best hairstyles is precisely what your newsfeed needs today.

It all began with the refreshingly casual undone bun she wore to her wedding in May 2018. An iconic updo that promptly became Markle's signature look. One we now know was a result of George Northwood's handiwork, although this was top-secret intel until March 31, when he paid tribute to the couple on Instagram, finally admitting he had been behind the tousled chignon all along.

"The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time," Northwood told British Vogue in a recent interview. "We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn't want it to be too formal."

Markle "wanted to look approachable," he told the magazine, "even though she was a princess." Her accessible aesthetic had a way of making all of us feel like royalty, even in topknots and ponytails. To keep the inspiration flowing, here are the best Meghan Markle hairstyles of all time.

Her Signature Low Bun Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is the one that singlehandedly turned a duchess-to-be into an immediate beauty icon. More often than not, Markle's appearances included this messy low bun, tacked up with bobby pins and never with hair-denting elastics, always with those wavy tendrils hanging around her face.

'60s-Inspired Beehive Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes, when she feels like elevating her signature hairstyle, she opts for a tidier teased chignon, beehive-style à la the '60s. She debuted this updo at a gala in February 2019 (when she was pregnant with sweet baby Archie) and wore it again in October.

Rainy Day Pony Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images And although she was royalty, she never turned down a ponytail. Markle has worn quite a few of these casual tiebacks in her time, actually. Mostly when it's raining, no doubt to tame the unruly flyaways because she is no match for humidity, just like the rest of us.

Tidy Topknot Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A more elusive version of Markle's beloved bun, this slicked-back topknot was her secret weapon to looking more polished (without having to put in too much of an effort). Unfortunately, the ballerina bun only made one appearance, and it was during an engagement an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities during January 2019.